Federal Government on Wednesday, rolled out the National Humanitarian Peace Development (NHDP) Plan, National Action Plan for the implementation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and National Cash Voucher Assistance Policy (NCVA).

Speaking at the 6th National Humanitarian Technical Working Group (NHCTWG) in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, explained that the National Humanitarian Peace Development particularly envisions mitigating risks, reducing vulnerability and ensuring durable solution to affected population towards peace and stability in Nigeria.

He said: “Upon my resumption in the Ministry, I was briefed on the activities of this very important Technical Working Group. From the briefing, I was apprised that the NHCTWG, as a multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder committee, has immensely contributed to the development of operational strategies and plans in enhancement of humanitarian response in Nigeria.

“Suffice to say that, through years of commitment to humanitarian course, we are here today to review and validate three strategic documents developed leveraging on the rare and valuable platform provided by the NHCTWG.

“The blueprints are the National Humanitarian Peace Development (NHDP) Plan, National Action Plan for the implementation of the IDP and National Cash Voucher Assistance Policy (NCVA).

“It is to be noted that the development of these blueprints were achieved through opinions and guidance provided by members during the various NCHTWG meetings and subsequent consultative engagement with stakeholders.

“The Ministry is committed to discharge of its mandate aimed at effective coordination and formulation of policy to ease humanitarian operations, while entrenching peace and development in Nigeria. This explains while the finalization of the NHDP Plan is very crucial to us.

“The reason is that NHDP is envisioned to provide adequate guidelines on how humanitarian, peace and development actors can work together more effectively to meet vulnerable people’s needs while mitigating risks, reduce vulnerability and ensure durable solutions to affected populations towards peace and stability in Nigeria. Needless I bore you with details of NHDP since series of presentations will be made on it in the course of this workshop.

“However, it may interest you to note that the National Action Plan for the implementation of the National IDP Policy and NCVA Policy were developed using the lenses of the NHDP approach.

“This is because we realized that an effective coordination mechanism, such as NHDP is a veritable tool for the realization of the right, dignity and wellbeing of vulnerable population through the prevention of the root causes and mitigation of the impact and achievement of durable solution will spontaneously lead to peace and development.

“We have no doubt that the finalization of these strategic blueprints will be watershed innovation that will shape up humanitarian operations in Nigeria towards peace and development.





“Therefore, it is our expectation that the participants gathered here who are carefully selected based on expertise and organizational mandate will assiduously review the draft policy documents and validate them for Federal Executive Council (FEC) ratification before the end of the present administration. I am seizing this opportunity to direct the Director (Planning Research & Statistics) to commence the process of preparing Council memo to fast track the process of FEC approval.”

Also speaking, WFP head of programme, Serigne Mbacke Loum, said that the organization will continue to support Nigeria and will effectively implement the strategic documents to achieve the desired goal.

“I want to express the readiness of WFP to always stand with the government of Nigeria in its effort to achieve food security. The robust participation of all organs of government and the all-inclusive process in these very important strategic documents being validated today are signs of the positive impacts that these documents will have in the humanitarian settings in the country.

“This sort of ownership will encourage the international humanitarian community to do more in support of the country. I therefore assure you of continuous support from WFP to effectively implement these strategic documents for Nigeria to achieve the desired goal,” he said.

