The Federal Government has identified 3,520 farmers across Kogi State whose farmlands and agricultural activities were severely affected by flooding during the 2026 rainy season.

The intervention is aimed at helping the affected farmers recover from the losses, restore their farmlands and return to agricultural production.

The Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Mohammed Ibrahim, disclosed this while speaking on the Federal Government’s response to the flood disaster in the state.

Representing the NADF chief executive during a visit to Lokoja on Tuesday, Muhammad Gidado said the extent of the damage necessitated urgent support for the affected farming communities.

According to him, the Federal Government’s intervention was designed not only to assist farmers in recovering from the destruction caused by the floods but also to strengthen food production and agricultural resilience in the state.

Under the intervention programme, beneficiaries are expected to receive urea and NPK fertilisers, 15kg bags of rice seeds, pre-planting, pre-emergence and early post-emergence chemicals, as well as insecticides.

Gidado said the inputs would enable the affected farmers to resume cultivation and rebuild their agricultural activities after the flood-induced losses.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that the intervention reached the intended beneficiaries without delay, urging the Kogi State Government, community leaders and other stakeholders to ensure transparency in the distribution process.

He also appealed to the beneficiaries to make proper use of the agricultural inputs to achieve the objectives of the programme and contribute to food security.

Gidado said the initiative reflected the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting farmers, strengthening agricultural resilience and sustaining food production despite the impact of climate-related disasters.

Responding, the Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Timothy Ojomah, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and the leadership of NADF for extending the intervention to farmers affected by flooding in the state.

The intervention, he noted, would provide critical support to farmers whose livelihoods were disrupted by the 2026 floods and help accelerate the recovery of the agricultural sector in Kogi.