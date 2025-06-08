FG rolls out agricultural reforms to tackle food insecurity — Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has said that the Federal Government has rolled out a series of agricultural reforms aimed at tackling food insecurity, boosting local productivity, and reducing reliance on food imports.

Speaking in Maiduguri on Sunday, the minister said the reforms are central to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with emphasis on making food available, affordable, and accessible to all Nigerians.

Kyari noted that insecurity, flooding, and climate-related disasters have significantly disrupted food production in recent years. In response, he said, the government has introduced targeted interventions, including a national wheat farming programme to reduce the nation’s heavy dependence on imports.

“Nigeria imports over six million tonnes of wheat annually—something we can and should be harvesting locally,” he stated. “We’ve now begun wheat production across more states, and Cross River is the first in the South to join.”

He cited recent gains in rice production, attributing them to the federal government’s support for farmers through the distribution of fertilisers and other inputs. According to him, these efforts led to the production of over 58,000 tonnes of rice, some of which were channelled to states affected by flooding.

Kyari underscored the need to balance the interests of food producers and consumers, stressing that although 80 per cent of Nigeria’s food is grown by local farmers, many Nigerians still struggle with affordability.

“Our goal is to ensure every Nigerian can afford to eat,” he said.

With Nigeria’s population projected to reach 400 million by 2050, Kyari said mechanising agriculture and engaging the youth are critical. He urged farmers not to hoard or misuse government-provided machinery but to use them responsibly to aid food production in their communities.

The minister also disclosed that Nigeria has entered bilateral agreements with countries such as Brazil and Belarus to enhance domestic capacity in food preservation, processing, and aggregation. These partnerships are intended to reduce post-harvest losses and improve agricultural productivity.

On storage infrastructure, Kyari revealed that although the country has multiple silo complexes, only three are currently functional. He said the ministry is working closely with stakeholders to revive the rest.

“We are laying the foundation for long-term food security,” he said. “These reforms are not just for today—they are about ensuring that Nigeria can feed itself tomorrow.”

