FG rewards 18 outstanding civil servants with SUVs, laptops, cash prizes

The Federal Government (FG) rewards civil servants, as 18 outstanding individuals were honoured with gifts including SUVs, laptops, cash prizes, and professional development opportunities in recognition of their stellar performance in the public service.

The 18 awardees and two Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were recognised on Saturday night at the 2025 Federal Civil Service Rewards and Recognition Awards Ceremony, held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja. The two ministries were acknowledged for their efforts in public sector excellence.

Earlier in her remarks, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, said the gathering was to honour the “unsung heroes who breathe life into public service.”

She noted that the awards night is the grand finale of a historic Civil Service Week, saying just days ago, “we hosted the Maiden International Civil Service Conference (ICSC) right here in Abuja, with delegates from across the world. We shared ideas. We shared innovations. We redefined what it means to be a 21st-century Civil Servant. And now, tonight, we bring that energy home by celebrating those who have lived those ideals long before they became hashtags.”

Walson-Jack described the recipients as “quiet reformers” whose dedication, discipline, and consistency embody the spirit of true public service.

“They show up on time, meet deadlines, write policies, fix systems, and still manage to maintain a smile,” she said. “Tonight, we pause to acknowledge the busyness and say: we see you. We thank you. We honour you.”

She also noted that the awards ceremony has become a permanent feature on the civil service calendar, providing a platform to spotlight the often unseen efforts of diligent public servants.

The event followed the successful conclusion of the maiden International Civil Service Conference (ICSC), which brought together more than 5,000 delegates at Eagles Square, Abuja, for a two-day exchange on innovation and best practices in governance.

The Head of Service commended President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering support for civil service reforms, noting that his Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slogan but a commitment to dignity, fairness, innovation, and reward.

She maintained that President Tinubu’s presence at the International Civil Service Conference, where he graciously declared the event open, was a powerful demonstration of his dedication to the Civil Service and its transformation agenda.

“From the new minimum wage to pension reforms, the President has made it clear: our Civil Servants matter,” Walson-Jack stated, while highlighting progress made in digitisation, performance evaluation, and improved welfare, thanks to the President’s support.

She also used the occasion to reiterate the importance of punctuality, describing it as a critical element of civil service reform.

“Resuming work by 8 a.m. is not just a rule; it is a culture we must reclaim,” she said. “When we arrive on time, we demonstrate respect—for the system, for our colleagues, and for the citizens we serve.”

While celebrating the honourees, she encouraged other civil servants not to be disheartened if they were not recognised this year.

“Recognition may take time, but it will come. Do your work so well that it cannot be ignored,” she advised.

Walson-Jack, however, expressed concern over the failure of some MDAs to submit nominations or, in some cases, nominating individuals who failed to meet the required standards. She urged MDAs to approach future editions with greater seriousness.

Among the top awardees, Dr Bahijjatu Hadiza of the Federal Ministry of Environment received the presidential star prize, which included an SUV, laptop, plaque, award certificate, a foreign short course, and a masterclass opportunity.

Chukwudi Ekwenugo of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy also received an SUV, N500,000 cash prize, a laptop, and similar training opportunities.

Other recipients were awarded laptops, cash prizes ranging from N250,000 to N500,000, housing benefits, and professional development packages.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event, lauded the resilience and commitment of Nigeria’s civil servants, describing them as the “backbone of governance and national development.”

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to creating a public service environment rooted in merit, innovation, and accountability.

