FG reviews national policy on senior secondary education

The Federal Government has commenced the review of the National Policy on Senior Secondary Education and its implementation guidelines as part of efforts to reposition secondary education in the country.

Executive Secretary National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Professor Benjamin Abakpa, made this known in Asaba, during the opening ceremony of the critique workshop organised by the Commission in collaboration with the Delta State Government for Education Stakeholders from the Southern Geo-Political Zone.

Head of Press and Public Relations of NSSEC, Mrs Fatima Bappare, in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja, said noted that the workshop was in continuation of the critique of the developed zero draft on National Policy on Education and its Implementation guidelines for a good administration and planning to facilitate decision making for a better Senior Secondary Education in the country.

Abakpa noted that NSSEC as a Commission saddled with the mandate of repositioning Senior Secondary Education is working towards bridging the gap between Basic and Tertiary Education by upholding Technical, Vocational Education Training (TVET) in Senior Secondary Schools aiming towards developing well- rounded, confident and responsible learners who will aspire to achieve potentials in the supportive learning environment.

He said it was expected that the National Policy and its Implementation guidelines document developed for Senior Secondary Education when properly reviewed and adopted would serve as a general guide that would provide the direction for education activities in the Senior Secondary Schools.

Earlier speaking, the Executive Governor of the State Dr Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Mr Patrick Ukah said that a national policy provides a template to guide among other things the content and structure of education, access and management of it

He, therefore, urged the participants to work assiduously to deliver an effective policy that would produce the desired outcome for that level of Education.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Secondary Education (Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education) Mrs Rose Ezewu stated that the Delta State Government is committed to the pursuit of the Ministerial Strategic Plan on the reduction of Out-of-School Children to the barest minimum, hence the introduction of free and compulsory basic and Secondary education to reduce the proportion of Out- of School- Children from 3,100 to Zero level with over 490 Public Secondary/technical schools and about 1,000 private secondary Schools in the State.

She further reiterated that TVET, which is one of the focuses of NSSEC in repositioning Senior Secondary Education by producing middle-level manpower, has witnessed tremendous growth in Delta State with three new Model technical Colleges ready to commence academic work in 2000/2023 academic session and assured NSSEC of the State Government commitment in achieving the goals of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) in Delta State.

In her remarks, the Director Senior Secondary Education department (NSSEC,) Mrs Ayodele Adaegwu, stated that Senior Secondary Education Is imperative in the actualization of the Nation’s broad objectives and so called on all stakeholders present to give in their best to make constructive critique of the policy.

