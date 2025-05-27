FG resumes collection of helicopter landing levy

The Federal Government has lifted the temporary suspension on the collection of helicopter landing levies, directing NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited to immediately resume collecting charges for air navigation services related to helicopter operations by oil companies in the Gulf of Guinea.

This decision comes after a ministerial directive, which specified that NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Ltd would strictly invoice oil companies directly, excluding helicopters operated by Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) from the levies.

The controversy surrounding the 300-dollar helicopter landing fee has been ongoing, with industry stakeholders questioning the legality, necessity, and transparency of the levy.

AON has been particularly vocal, arguing that NAEBI provides no tangible service to helicopter operators that would warrant such a fee and that there is no legislative or regulatory backing to support the imposition of the landing levy.

The development has sparked fresh concerns among stakeholders, who are calling for greater transparency in the collection and utilization of the funds.

AON has also raised objections over the selection of NAEBI Dynamic Concept as the consultant appointed to manage the levy collection, questioning the company’s capacity to deliver value-added services that would justify the fee.

The ministerial directive has, however, set aside the concerns raised by AON, and NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited is expected to resume collection of the levies in line with its contract.

The resumption of the levy collection is expected to have significant implications for the aviation industry, particularly for helicopter operators who provide critical services to oil companies in the Gulf of Guinea.

The development highlights the ongoing challenges facing the industry, including concerns over transparency, accountability, and the regulatory framework governing aviation services in Nigeria.

As the industry navigates these challenges, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the situation unfolds and what impact it will have on the aviation sector as a whole.

