FG restores power supply to six states after vandalism

The Federal Government has announced the restoration of electricity supply to several areas in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following disruptions caused partly by the vandalism of a critical 330-kilovolt transmission line.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, disclosed this in an update shared on social media on Monday, confirming that the vandalised Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line had been repaired and returned to service.

According to him, the restoration has increased electricity supply to the Lagos Complex to more than 1,000 megawatts, returning the system to the level recorded before the disruption.

Tegbe said electricity had been restored to several affected communities, particularly in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the FCT, while efforts were ongoing to reconnect the remaining areas.

“I would like to report that power has since been restored to many of the areas earlier affected by power disruptions, largely in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the FCT. Our teams continue to work to restore full supply to the remaining affected locations.

“The vandalised Benin-Egbin 330kV power line has also been swiftly repaired and deployed to transmit power. This restoration helped to bring the total power supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts, effectively normalising to the condition before the disruption,” he said.

The minister added that the Ministry of Power was working with generation companies, the system operator, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and electricity distribution companies to prevent further deterioration in power supply.

The latest development follows an earlier explanation by Tegbe that planned maintenance at Egbin Power Station, inadequate gas supply to some thermal power plants and damage to critical transmission infrastructure had combined to reduce electricity available on the national grid.

In a statement last Friday, the minister acknowledged the hardship caused by the outages, particularly for households and businesses in Lagos and the FCT.

He explained that the maintenance work at Egbin Power Station and gas supply constraints had reduced electricity generation, forcing grid operators to introduce load shedding in some areas.

Tegbe also disclosed that the vandalism of key transmission lines had restricted the use of alternative routes for delivering electricity, particularly to Lagos.

He had promised that affected generating units would return to service in phases, with the first units expected to resume operation within 48 to 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the minister disclosed on Monday that the government was working to restore another major transmission route, the Osogbo-Ikeja West 330kV line, which has remained out of service for about 18 months.

According to him, the line has the capacity to deliver an additional 400MW to Lagos but was damaged by the vandalism of about six transmission towers located in a swampy area.

He said the government had secured a commitment from the TCN to complete the restoration by the end of November.

Tegbe explained that Lagos had four major transmission lines, but only three were operational, leaving the electricity network with limited alternatives during disruptions.

He further disclosed that the combined impact of maintenance at Egbin Power Station and the vandalised Benin-Egbin line resulted in the loss of almost 800MW from the Lagos electricity supply system.

The minister said the Benin-Egbin line ordinarily delivers between 300MW and 400MW to the Lagos Complex, adding that its restoration, alongside the return of generating units, was expected to improve electricity supply across Lagos and the Ogun corridor.

Last week, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) attributed the decline in power generation to gas supply constraints affecting thermal power plants and reduced water inflows into hydroelectric reservoirs.

The operator explained that the gas shortage had prevented some thermal power stations from operating at available capacity, while lower water inflows had affected hydroelectric generation.

It said the reduction in available generation had affected electricity allocations to distribution companies, resulting in fewer hours of supply and increased load shedding across distribution networks.

The impact was reflected in electricity allocations to distribution companies, which received a combined 2,988MW from the 3,840MW generated on the national grid on Wednesday, November 4.

Despite the latest restoration, electricity consumers and civil society organisations have continued to express concerns over persistent power outages across the country, with some calling for the minister’s resignation over what they described as the worsening electricity situation.

The restoration of the Benin-Egbin transmission line is expected to provide relief to affected consumers, although it does not guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply, as the sector continues to grapple with generation, gas supply, transmission and distribution challenges.

Tegbe, however, assured Nigerians that the government was working with operators across the electricity value chain to improve supply.

“Our priority continues to be the provision of reliable electricity to Nigerians,” he said.