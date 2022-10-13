FG restates support towards development at Maritime Academy of Nigeria

THE Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment towards the development of the nation’s premier maritime education and training centre, Maritime Academy of Nigeria.

The Minister made the disclosure recently during his working visit to the Academy. He described the learning environment as one of the best in the country saying that he is truly impressed with the learning facilities at the Academy.

Adegoroye commended Commodore Duja Effedua (Rtd)-led administration for its untiring drive at placing the Academy at par with other maritime institutions in the comity of maritime nations.

According to the Minister, “I am impressed with the management of this Academy. The transformation is tremendous and most importantly the learning environment is one of the most conducive in the country.”

The Minister also commended the high level of practical training being offered by the school in view of the installed state-of-the-art educational facilities and further promised that the Federal Government would continue to support the institution to enviable heights.

Addressing the Cadets, the Secretary General of the International Seabed Authority, Mr Michael W. Lodge, who said he was elated to be in the Academy, informed the Cadets that the International Seabed Authority is a Kingston, Jamaica-based intergovernmental body made up of 167 member states and the European Union, established under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and its 1994 Agreement on Implementation.

He said the Authority was responsible for managing the exploration of all mineral-related activities in the international seabed area for the benefit of mankind.

According to him, new job opportunities would be created in the future since mining vessels would require new technologies and lots of people would be stationed far offshore.

Mr Lodge reiterated the need for Cadets of the Academy to visit the Authority’s website so they can take advantage of their training opportunities.

He expressed his satisfaction over the standard of training offered at the Academy, saying that it was a pointer to the fact that Nigeria is building a competent and skilled workforce to take up careers in the offshore industry.

Earlier, the Rector had expressed his appreciation to the Minister and his entourage for visiting the Academy despite their busy schedule. He thanked the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for their unwavering support towards the realisation of the aspirations of the Academy and pledged to continue to do his best to sustain the development of the institution.

The high point of the visit was a tour of the Academy’s state-of-the-art educational facilities. Facilities visited included multi-functional classroom simulator, full mission deck simulators, full mission bridge simulator, ocular vision, smart classrooms, survival pool and MAN jetty.

Also in the Minister’s entourage was the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency, Dr Maureen Tamuno, amongst others.