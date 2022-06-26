FG requires strong political will to tackle insecurity in Nigeria ― Pastor Shoyele

The Senior Pastor, Exousia Church of God, Abuja, Kunle Shoyele, has said that it requires strong political will by the Federal Government for Nigeria to overcome the current security challenges confronting the Nation.

He also tasked the public servants in Nigeria to aim towards a higher mark of efficiency and productivity in service delivery, quoting Mathew 25: 20, where a servant entrusted with the five bags of silver returned with five more when given account to his Master.

Pastor Shoyele, spoke on Sunday in Abuja, during an interdenominational Church Thanksgiving Service, to mark the end of the 2022 Civil Service Week held at Exousia Church of God, besides Zeus Hotel, Mabushi, Abuja.

He insisted that politics of sentiment must be put aside while the government gets down to the root cause of the insecurity and be ready to tackle it headlong.

Shoyele said: “On the issue of insecurity in Nigeria before you solve any problem, there must be willingness to solve the problem. There must be strong political will. When we talk about willingness, it means we must be ready to go down the root of the problem not playing politics of sentiment.

“We must not attach any sentiment to solving the problem. If your house is on fire, you will not mind putting it off through any means. Nigeria needs to be rescued at this time.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We must go to the root of the insecurity, the armed forces must do more than what they are doing and we as individuals, must be ready to give information and those who know these people should also come out at this time, let the truth be known so that we can fight this wickedness.





“Our prayer is that the Lord will put a final end to this evil in Nigeria for the country to advance,” he said, while also praying for more wisdom for President Muhammadu Buhari to be able to tackle the challenges.

He called on Nigerians to ensure that they register and get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ready ahead of the 2023 general elections and vote according to their interest, just as he asked God to do His will concerning Nigeria.

He noted that the theme for the 2022 Civil Service Week, which talked about productivity, was in tune with the scripture, saying “God expects us to be productive as a nation, as a people and as a Church.

“My prayer is for the Lord to help all our civil servants and by extension all our leaders, especially those in authorities to know that they are put in that place in trust and are expected to do well knowing that they will give account like we saw in the scripture in the day of reckoning, and day of accountability.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, on her part said Federal Civil Service has been undergoing reforms in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure efficiency and productivity in order to effectively drive the policies and programmes of the government.

She said: “We have come to Church to hear that not only does Mr President and the government demand productivity from the civil servants, even God demands us to be productive, so, this is the theme that will run with this year”.

She commended the present crop of civil servants for hardworking and dedication to duties, saying she does not have any regret about being the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

How Ekweremadu, Wife Planned To Traffic Boy To UK To Harvest His Kidney For Ailing Daughter ― British Police

FG requires strong political will to tackle insecurity in Nigeria ― Pastor Shoyele

Ògògó Taiwo Hassan Spotted Fighting With A Street Boy In His Hometown

FG requires strong political will to tackle insecurity in Nigeria ― Pastor Shoyele