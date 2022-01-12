FG replaces NAMA MD, announces appointments, redeployments of directors, special assistants

Indications have just emerged that the erstwhile managing director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Captain Folayele Akinkuotu has been placed with another top director.

This is just as the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has made some appointments and redeployments of officials across the agencies.

A letter of notice emanating from the office of the minister to Akinkuotu, titled: ‘Appointment of Director to Oversee the Office of the Managing Director/ CEO and signed by one A.D Muhammad for the Minister declared: “I am directed to inform you that the Honourable Minister has approved that Mr Pwajok , Mathew Lawrence, Director of Operations oversee the Office of the Managing Director/ CEO pending the appointment of a substantive MD/CEO.

“You are to kindly Accord the director all the necessary support and cooperation he needs while overseeing the office. While thanking you for your usual cooperation, please accept the esteem regards of the Honourable Minister.”

Pwajok who retired from service last December and was directed by the letter emanating from the Ministry of Aviation, Human Resource Management FMA/ PS/ APPT/ CEO/014/1/23 was addressed as the managing director/ CEO of the agency.

Meantime, the minister has also announced the appointment and redeployment of directors and special assistants.

A letter of notice sent to the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), dated January 12th, 2022, stated: “I am directed to inform you that the minister has approved the re-appointment and deployment of directors and special assistants in the office of the Honourable Minister and the agencies.

Officers deployed to the minister’s office are to continue to draw their salaries and other entitlements from the agencies of deployment.

I am also to request that all handing and taking over exercise where applicable be completed before the close of work on Friday, 21st January 2022.”

A similar letter was also sent to other agencies including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and NAMA.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.