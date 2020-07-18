FG renames Agbor railway station after former President Jonathan

The Federal Government has renamed the Agbor railway station after former President Goodluck Jonathan.
The development follows the completion of the Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail line.
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi revealed this via Twitter on Saturday.
“Today, we continued test-run of our new coaches on the completed Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail line.
“We’ve named the largest station on this route – the Agbor railway facility and station after former President Goodluck Jonathan,” Amaechi said on Twitter.
We've named the largest station on this route – the Agbor railway facility and station after former President Goodluck Jonathan. pic.twitter.com/RZ8HtnigLi
— Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) July 18, 2020
