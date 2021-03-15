The Director-General of the Nigerian Meteo­rological Agency (NiMET), Professor Sani Mashi, has been sacked by the Federal Government.

The sacked NIMET DG has immediately be replaced with another Professor in the person of Professor Mansur Matazu.

This is just as a new Rector for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria has been appointed in the person of Captain Alkali Modibbo.

His appointment is coming following the refusal of the government to renew the tenure of the erstwhile Rector, Captain Mohammed Abdulsalami, whose tenure just ended.

In a related development, the Federal Government has also reappointed the Commissioner of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr Akin Olateru.

The sack letter was handed to the outgoing DG by the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Reasons for the sack of the NIMET DG was still not clear as at the time of filing this report.

FG removes NIMET DG, reappoints Olateru to AIB, appoints new rector for NCAT