Nine after the arrest of Mt. Heroic Idun and her 26 crew members on allegation of crude oil theft by the Nigerian Navy, the Federal Government of Nigeria through its armed forces wing, the Nigeria Navy at the weekend confirmed the release of the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), MT Heroic Idun and her twenty six foreign crew.
The crew and their had been detained over an alleged crude oil theft and violation of the maritime laws.
According to information available to Nigerian Tribune the Federal Government agreed to discontinue prosecution and investigation of the vessel, her owners, charterers and the crew in the matter of her crime against Nigeria after the authorities of the ship perfected a plea bargain in the interest of justice, the public and in line with Section 270 (5) (a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.
Commanding Officer, Navy Forward Operating Base Bonny, Navy Captain Mohammed Adamu told journalists on board the vessel, that the Federal Government of Nigeria has accepted to free the ship and its crew after it pleaded guilty and voluntarily accepted to enter into a plea bargain agreement with the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as making restitution to the government.
He said; “It may be recalled the public and indeed the maritime world was notified of the grave infractions of Motor Tanker Heroic Idun and her prosecution by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) at the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt on 10 January 2023.
“It was equally disclosed that the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), MT HEROIC IDUN and her 26 foreign crew pleaded guilty and elected voluntarily to enter into a plea bargain agreement with the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as make restitution to the Federal Government.
“Accordingly, after the conviction of Mt Heroic Idun and sentencing by the court, in line with the agreed terms, the Mt. Heroic Idun and its owners were to pay conviction fines and restitution to the FGN and make an apology to the Federal Republic of Nigeria in print and electronic media as well as Llyod’s List.
He added that the owners of the vessel apologized to the Federal Government of Nigeria on the Lloyd List on 12th May 2023 and same apology was published in a national newspaper on 18 May 2023.
Navy Captain Mohammed Adamu said; “The vessel regretted the false pirate attack alarm she raised on 7th August 2022 which was in clear defiance of the state being that she disobeyed the orders of Nigerian Navy Ship Gongola after an attempt to load crude oil without appropriate approvals from NNPCL and the necessary security clearance”.
Navy captain Mohammed while handing over the travelling documents back advised the ship captain ,Tanuj Mehta, and his crew to be of good behaviour and also respect the maritime laws at all times.
He also vowed that the Navy under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo CFR will continue to work in synergy with other Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies, navies of the Gulf of Guinea states and strategic partners of Nigeria to ensure that Nigeria derives the maximum benefit from its natural resources in her vast maritime area and also will not fail to bring to book those whose operation infringe on the provisions of the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act and all maritime laws and conventions acceded to by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On his part captain , Tanuj Mehta, expressed his joy of finally being freed alongside his crew after months of litigations and detention.
He acknowledged that they were treated humanely by the Nigerian government and the navy during their time in custody.
His words; “We were treated extremely professionally by the Nigerian Navy and we are thankful to the Nigerian Government handling us well.
Yes, we are aware of the arrangement between the navy and the owners and plea bargain agreement and we are more than happy to go back home to our families”, he said.
