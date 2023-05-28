He added that the owners of the vessel apologized to the Federal Government of Nigeria on the Lloyd List on 12th May 2023 and same apology was published in a national newspaper on 18 May 2023.

Navy Captain Mohammed Adamu said; “The vessel regretted the false pirate attack alarm she raised on 7th August 2022 which was in clear defiance of the state being that she disobeyed the orders of Nigerian Navy Ship Gongola after an attempt to load crude oil without appropriate approvals from NNPCL and the necessary security clearance”.

Navy captain Mohammed while handing over the travelling documents back advised the ship captain ,Tanuj Mehta, and his crew to be of good behaviour and also respect the maritime laws at all times.