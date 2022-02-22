FG reiterates importance of welding industry to local content development

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that welding and its related fields are important in the enhancement of the local content in the realisation of the nation’s goal for development and rapid industrialization.

Onu made this known at the Validation Workshop on the Draft National Policy on Welding and Welding related fields, held on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The Minister emphasised that welding and its related fields are critical to the overall socio-economic development of the nation.

On national self-reliance, Onu stated that a national policy of welding is urgently needed to promote and encourage the utilization of local welding personnel in critical sectors of the economy, which will help the nation attain self-reliance, in this vital sector of the economy.

He further said that the products of Nigeria will be commercialized, as it will equip Nigerians with leading skills in manufacturing industries.

He expressed satisfaction that welding techniques are sophisticated where Nano-technology is taking the lead.

He assured that FMSTI will support the Nigerian Institute of Welding (NIW) in its effort to help the industrialization of our dear nation.

He expressed confidence that the validation workshop will provide useful information that can improve on the draft policy before its presentation to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for consideration and approval.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi said that the National Welding Policy is envisioned to enhance the performance of all the critical sectors of the economy and fast-track our industrialization drive.

He further said that the policy has great promise to tackle and eradicate poverty, create jobs and wealth for the nation.

The participants at the validation workshop as well as the stakeholders after a stormy session and review of the documents on welding policy, the workshop endorsed the submission of the validated document to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by the Honourable Minister.