The Federal Government has reiterated its determination to improve the health sector in all tiers of government.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Muhammad Pate, made this known when he hosted the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) in Abuja

The Minister also reassured the association of the government’s readiness to work assiduously with any health organisation for the rapid progress and smooth running of their affairs to achieve its aims and objectives.

“I will do everything possible to create a conducive environment for health and social workers.” He said.

Pate reminded nurses and midwife associates of the present administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revamp the health sector after the collapse.

The Minister later appreciated the entire management team of the association for their support in carrying out the professionalism ideology.

Earlier, Comrade Michael Nnachi, President of NANNM, expressed his profound gratitude to the Honourable Minister for his visionary leadership, which he has always exhibited since he resumed office.

Nnachi enumerated some achievements the association has carried out, while he promised not to relent but to continue in a satisfactory direction.

