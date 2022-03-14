FG reiterates commitment to elimination of out-of-school children syndrome

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians of commitment to the total elimination of out-of-school children syndrome and ensuring quality basic education delivery in the country.

Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said this at an occasion to mark the 2022 Commonwealth Celebration on Monday in Abuja.

He said because of the existence of many poor countries with developing economies as member nations of the commonwealth, the provision of quality education for all, migration to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), access to quality education by all, the provision of free quality basic education for a minimum of the first 9 years of learning and the total elimination of out of children syndrome are recurrent issues.

While stressing the commitment of the Federal Government to the elimination of out-of-school children syndrome, the Minister said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Ministry of Education, has reduced the number of out of school children from 10.1 million in 2019 to 6.9 million in 2020.

He added that “innovations like Better Education Service Delivery For All, (BESDA) is being implemented in 17 Pilot states on three result areas: increasing equitable access for out-of-school children, improving literacy and strengthening accountability for results.

“The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, (AGILE) project is also on stream.

“The programme design is to empower adolescent girls who are either out-of-school or in-school through skill acquisition, financial empowerment and inculcation of other pertinent life skills to enable them earn a living, remain and complete schooling,” he said.

Nwajiuba noted that the education sector remains very pertinent in the realisation and promotion of the stated ideals of the commonwealth.

The theme of the 2022 edition is tagged “Delivery a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.”

Nwajiuba said that the Federal Government had deployed innovations towards achieving quality and equitable education in the country.

He added that the commonwealth secretariat through relevant commonwealth organisations had supported national governments including Nigeria to formulate national policies and programmes to achieve commonwealth ideals and sustainable development.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in her speech read by Fatima Aminu, a student of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Abaji, said there was the need for countries to come together to pursue common goals and the common good.

She called on member countries to draw strength and inspiration from what they share towards having a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all.

“In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service.

“Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time.

“That the commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all those who have been involved.”