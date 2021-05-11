FG reinstates enforcement to mitigate surge in COVID-19 cases

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has reinstated enforcement of Health Protection Regulations to mitigate the risk of a spike in new cases of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

In a statement emanated from the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 under the office of Secretary to Government of the Federation indicated that there are strong concerns about the non-compliance to public health and social measures contained in the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulation 2021.

This is specifically on the level of adherence to the use of facemasks, physical distancing, temperature checks in public places, hand washing and limitations placed on large gatherings remain very poor. In some areas and instance, non-existent.

According to the statement, the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has reviewed the country’s COVID-19 response in light of the rising trend in several countries and the high risk of a surge in cases in Africa.

The PSC had earlier took a precautionary step in April 2021 by restricting travel from Brazil, India and Turkey where there is a high incidence of cases, fatality rate and widespread prevalence of variants of concern.

In Addition, the PSC continues to reinforce the surveillance system at the country’s Points-of Entry while the country’s vaccine roll-out has begun, there is a shortage in global supplies affected by the current situation in India.

This translates to a delay in vaccinating a large proportion of the population and therefore a risk of a large outbreak especially in the context of poor adherence to the recommended public health and social measures.

The national response continues to focus on achieving a balance between preserving lives and livelihoods while working towards long term epidemic control.

“Further to this recommendation and effective from 00:01 hours of Tuesday, 11th May 2021, the Phase Four of the phased restriction of movements shall come into effect such as restrictions on mass gatherings outside workplace settings with a maximum number of 50 people in enclosed spaces (weddings, funerals etc.).

“Approved gatherings must be held with physical distancing measures and other nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) in place and enforced.

“Enforcement of mandatory requirements for a 7-day quarantine for all international passengers arriving from all countries, while institutional quarantine for international passengers arriving from specific high burden countries.

“Enforce temperature checks and ‘No-Mask, No-Entry’ policy in all public settings, workplace buildings, businesses, places of worship, recreational facilities, markets and motor parks.

“Access to government and commercial premises should be denied for persons not wearing facemasks.

“Maintain restriction on resumption to work of government staff from GL.12 and below.

“Limit government meetings to virtual platforms as much as possible while maintaining restrictions on physical meetings including official trips, oversight visits and board meetings until further notice,” the statement reads.

