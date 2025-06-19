FG records milestone with first-ever common entrance into TVET Class 1

The successful conduct of the maiden National Common Entrance Examination into TVET Class 1 has been lauded by the Federal Ministry of Education, describing it as an historic step toward revitalizing technical education in Nigeria.

This was made known by the ministry’s director of Technology and Science Education, Dr Muibat Adenike Olodo, who was represented by deputy director of Vocational, Mr Kehide Osinake, during the monitoring exercise of common entrance examination into the federal and 32 states Technical Colleges in the country, held on last Saturday.

The examination recorded a total of 29,256 candidates across federal and state Technical Colleges nationwide, with 22,995 applying specifically to Federal Colleges.

While monitoring the exercise at the Federal Science and Technical College, Orozo, Dr Olodo commended the smooth coordination and impressive turnout.

She emphasised that the initiative is designed to equip Nigerian youth with practical, industry-relevant skills to address unemployment and shift the country’s economic focus from consumption to productivity.

Also present during the monitoring exercise was the registrar and chief executive officer of NABTEB, Dr Aminu Mohammed, who described the initiative as a strategic move to reposition technical education.

He confirmed that approximately 30,000 JSS3 students participated nationwide.

Dr Mohammed further explained that successful candidates will be placed into trades such as electrical installation, tailoring, and solar maintenance based on their exam scores and aptitude data.

He stressed that skills acquisition, are not mere paper qualifications but hold the key to national economic growth.

He added that successful students will be provided with starter packs and have access to Bank of Industry loans to establish small businesses or gain employment as the results of the examination will be out within three weeks.

He also disclosed that plans are underway, under the leadership of the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, to transition future entrance examinations into a Computer-Based Testing (CBT) format.

According to the ministry, this landmark achievement signals a bold new chapter for Nigeria’s education sector.

It called on parents, educators, industries, and development partners to support the collective effort of building a skilled and self-reliant generation.