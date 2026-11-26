The Federal Government has recorded a 17 per cent reduction in maternal deaths and a four per cent decline in newborn deaths in 172 local government areas with high maternal mortality burdens between 2023 and 2025, as part of the gains recorded under its ongoing health sector reform programme.

The government also disclosed that 3,536 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) had been revitalised, more than 17 million girls vaccinated against Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and health insurance enrolment had increased from about 16 million to nearly 24 million Nigerians.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, disclosed these figures on Thursday in Abuja while declaring open the 10th Annual Health Conference of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHeJ).

Speaking on the theme, “Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Investment: From Policy to Tangible Impact,” Kachollom said the achievements had been recorded since President Bola Tinubu launched the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative in December 2023.

She said all 41 Presidential Health Sector Commitments had been achieved, while 12 of the 13 indicators being monitored under the initiative had recorded improvements.

According to her, the number of revitalised primary healthcare facilities had reached 3,536, with another 900 expected to be added.

She added that the proportion of supported facilities in the 172 high-burden local government areas with at least two midwives or community health extension workers had increased from 12 per cent to 91 per cent.

Kachollom further disclosed that skilled deliveries in the targeted facilities had increased from 4.8 million in 2023 to 7.9 million by mid-2026.

On preventive healthcare, she said routine immunisation campaigns had reached 100 million children, while more than 17 million girls had received the HPV vaccine.

She also said 10 factories and manufacturing lines had been commissioned to strengthen local production of medicines, diagnostics, mosquito nets and medical oxygen.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that combined health budgets of state governments had increased from N1.97 trillion in 2023 to more than N3.3 trillion in 2026.

However, she acknowledged that significant challenges remained in child nutrition, healthcare affordability, service quality and the distribution of health workers across the country.

She said stunting remained high, affecting about four in every 10 Nigerian children under five, while only about one in 10 Nigerians enrolled in health insurance was covered under the scheme, despite the increase in overall enrolment.

Kachollom also expressed concern over the poor implementation of resolutions reached at the National Council on Health, revealing that only 412 of the 740 expected reports on the implementation of previous resolutions had been received.

She said 10 states recorded implementation levels of nearly 40 per cent, warning that government commitments would have little value without effective implementation.

“A resolution that is never implemented is just another announcement,” she said.

Consequently, she challenged health journalists to go beyond reporting government announcements by independently investigating the impact of public investments, visiting facilities reported to have been revitalised and tracking commitments made by federal and state governments.

“When we announce a revitalised facility, we expect that you go and look at it. When your state makes a commitment at council, ask a year later what became of it.

“Ask what changed, for whom and how much. If the answer is nothing, tell Nigerians and tell us,” she said.

She urged journalists to verify information before publication, warning that misinformation and careless reporting during disease outbreaks could undermine public confidence, discourage people from seeking medical attention and disrupt public health interventions.

Citing Nigeria’s recent Ebola incident, Kachollom commended journalists for helping to communicate developments to the public and prevent unnecessary panic.

She disclosed that Nigeria had recorded no Ebola case for more than 21 days, expressing confidence that the country was Ebola-free.

The Permanent Secretary also urged the media to intensify public awareness of antenatal care, skilled birth attendance, childhood immunisation, health insurance enrolment and the prevention of non-communicable diseases, particularly hypertension and diabetes.

On antimicrobial resistance (AMR), she announced that Nigeria would host the fifth Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance from December 6 to 8, 2026, marking the first time the event would be held on African soil.

She said health ministers from more than 100 countries were expected to attend the conference, where the Abuja Compact would be adopted.

Describing antimicrobial resistance as a silent pandemic, she warned that the growing failure of antibiotics could make routine infections, surgical procedures and childhood illnesses increasingly dangerous.

She advised Nigerians against self-medication and urged them to complete prescribed antibiotic treatments, adding that the National Council on Health had adopted a policy requiring antibiotic prescriptions to be issued by duly licensed and authorised professionals.

Kachollom also promised improved access to government health information, saying the ministry would publish its health sector performance report, a report on primary healthcare functionality and the 2023–2024 National Health Accounts.

Earlier, ANHeJ President, Joseph Kadiri, said the association’s 10th annual conference marked a decade of commitment to accurate, responsible and impactful health journalism.

Kadiri said the theme was designed to examine how government policies, reforms and financial investments could translate into measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

He said the success of health sector interventions should not be measured solely by policy announcements, budgetary allocations and official commitments, but by reductions in maternal and child mortality, affordable medicines, functional primary healthcare facilities and improved access to quality services.

The ANHeJ president stressed that journalists had a responsibility to scrutinise public expenditure, investigate government claims, amplify the experiences of vulnerable populations and hold institutions accountable for their commitments.

He offered the association’s partnership to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund gateways and the Ministerial Oversight Committee, proposing that journalists be engaged to monitor healthcare projects across states, assess progress and report implementation challenges.

According to him, such collaboration would strengthen accountability and provide independent assessments of the impact of increased health funding.

Kadiri identified healthcare financing, universal health coverage, maternal and child survival, immunisation, primary healthcare strengthening, and cancer prevention and treatment as critical areas requiring sustained attention.

He expressed concern over high out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, which he said continued to push vulnerable families into financial hardship whenever they required medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Cancer Society called on the Federal Government to prioritise cancer prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care under its ongoing health sector reforms.

In a goodwill message delivered by Ambassador Chukwuma Matthew on behalf of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abidemi Emmanuel Omonisi, the society described cancer as a major public health concern requiring sustained political commitment, adequate financing, accessible healthcare infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

It urged policymakers to move beyond policy pronouncements to concrete measures that would expand access to affordable cancer screening, strengthen diagnostic and treatment services, and improve support for patients and survivors.

The society also highlighted the role of health journalism in encouraging early presentation, promoting screening, combating stigma and keeping cancer prevention on the national health agenda.

Similarly, the African Health Budget Network called for increased domestic health financing, stronger accountability for health budgets and meaningful participation of women, young people and persons with disabilities in health policy processes.

Its Health Systems Transition Lead, Khadijat Bobboyi, said the media remained indispensable in ensuring that advocacy messages reached policymakers, communities and ordinary Nigerians.

She said effective media engagement was necessary to give health interventions and advocacy efforts the public attention required to generate meaningful change.

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) also reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with health journalists to strengthen public understanding of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, emerging infectious diseases and other public health challenges.

In a goodwill message delivered by its Programme Manager and Oncology Lead, Dr Igbinomwanhia Victoria, the institute described health journalism as an essential instrument for saving lives, shaping policies, promoting accountability and transforming communities.

It urged journalists to uphold professionalism, accuracy and ethical responsibility while deepening their understanding of scientific research and public health policies.

The institute also encouraged reporters to go beyond documenting challenges by highlighting successful interventions, innovations and communities whose lives had been transformed through improved healthcare delivery.

The conference, which marked ANHeJ’s 10th anniversary, brought together government officials, health professionals, policymakers, development partners, civil society organisations and media practitioners to examine Nigeria’s health sector reforms and identify practical approaches to translating investments into improved health outcomes.