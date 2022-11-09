FG reaffirms partnership with AU on free movement of persons across borders

The Nigerian Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbosola, has assured the African Union delegation of Nigeria’s readiness to partner with the Union in achieving the free movement of persons within the ECOWAS countries.

Aregbosola gave the assurance while playing host to an African delegation who paid him a courtesy call in his office, in Abuja.

The Minister wondered why humans should confine themselves in one place, while other smaller creatures can freely move from one boundary to the other without hindrance.

He stated that the delegations should rest assured that he is a partner in the realization of the protocol of free movement of persons, goods and services across the subregion.

He, however, said the bloody aftermath of insurgencies which constituted a major threat to the realization of the free movement protocol, especially countries within the Sahel region, makes Nigeria be reluctant in ratifying the protocol.

He added that ousting of the Libyan leader brought about security breaches in Nigeria, via the proliferation of arms, leading to full-blown insurgencies.

Aregbosola in a statement by the Deputy Director, Press, Mr Afonja Fatai Ajibola, on Wednesday in Abuja said, in furtherance to the realization of free movement across the subregion, the Nigerian government has introduced visa on arrival policy to expedite movement.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore, who was present during the courtesy call said the Nigerian government’s hesitance to implement the protocol was largely on insecurity but assured the team that consultation is ongoing with other stakeholders in actualizing free movement of persons and goods across the region.

Earlier in her speech, the leader of the delegation, Rita Amokhobu, stated that their visit was to inform the Minister on the outcome of their visit to the Benin-Seme Border which she said has accorded them the opportunity to gather information on how Nigeria comply with the treaty of African Union on the free movement of persons and goods.

She applauded the Nigerian government for mounting facilities in its borders which encourages movements across its entry points. She, however, pointed out that most of these gadgets were not functioning adequately due to erratic power supply at the border lines.

