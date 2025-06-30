FG reaffirms commitment to tackling food security challenges in Borno

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to working with farmers, displaced families, and local leaders to address food security challenges.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, made this pledge during a stakeholders’ engagement in Konduga town, Konduga Local Government Area.

The minister noted that the influx of returnees from Cameroon and Chad was putting pressure on local food systems and driving up costs.

According to him, “A lot of people are returning, increasing demand on the food system and pushing up prices.”

Prof. Yilwatda identified poor road networks, insecurity, and roaming elephants as major challenges affecting food security.

“Communities are often cut off from markets because of bad roads. Insecurity in some areas and the problem of elephants destroying farms reduce yields and increase costs,” he said.

Despite these challenges, the minister highlighted encouraging signs, including improved food consumption and increased resilience through technology and local production.

He emphasized the government’s initiatives to empower women in agriculture and promote climate-smart farming practices.

“We’re supporting investments that reduce food prices and energy costs for farmers. These innovations are improving profit margins and restoring dignity to communities,” he added.

The minister called on development partners and private investors to support local production initiatives, stressing that a collaborative approach is critical to achieving lasting food security.

“This is not something the government can do alone. We need everyone involved,” he stated.

Prof. Yilwatda reaffirmed the Federal Government’s determination to reduce the vulnerability of displaced families and build a stronger agricultural sector in Borno State.

Also speaking, David Stevenson, the World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director in Nigeria, described the Federal Government’s initiative as a lifeline for those struggling to feed themselves amid rising food prices. He reiterated the WFP’s commitment to continuing its partnership with the government to tackle food challenges in the North East region.

