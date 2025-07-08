ASUU: FG reaffirms commitment to industrial harmony in tertiary institutions

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has reaffirmed commitment of the Federal Government towards ensuring industrial harmony in the nation’s Federal tertiary institutions.

He also noted that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are not on strike.

The Minister was reacting to directive by the National Executive Committee of ASUU, urging its members to withdraw their services until the June salary is paid.

President of ASUU, Prof. Chris Piwuna, had stated the directive was for all branches of the Union nationwide to withdraw their services over delay in payment of June 2025 salaries to its members, citing enforcement of No Pay, No Work resolution.

He particularly blamed the office of the Account General of the Federation, over the delay in payment of salaries to University workers since the migration from from the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

But Alausa in a statement by Boriowo Folasade, Director, Press and Public Relations, on Tuesday noted that the current atmosphere of stability across tertiary institutions is the result of sustained dialogue, mutual respect, and genuine commitment by the present administration to address the demands of academic and non-academic staff unions.

“It is not by coincidence that Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions have remained open and stable for the past two years, something that has not happened in several decades,” the Honourable Minister remarked.

“This is a reflection of our government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining cordial relationships with all stakeholders in the education sector. We are meeting demands in phases, and we are doing so respectfully and consistently.”

Dr. Alausa stressed that the welfare of both academic and non-academic staff remains a top priority for the Federal Government and is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Human Capital Development.

He reassured that the government will not relent in improving working conditions and protecting the academic calendar.

“Our children are the heartbeat of the nation, and their uninterrupted education is non-negotiable. The Federal Government will continue to work closely with all unions in the education sector to ensure that the gates of our institutions remain open,” he added.

“The Minister concluded by urging the public to disregard any misinformation suggesting that ASUU is on strike, reiterating that the current stability in the university system is a joint achievement that must be preserved,” the statement added.

