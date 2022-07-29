FG re-opens Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road to motorists

The federal government has temporarily reopened the rehabilitated Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road for motorists, four weeks after its closure.

The federal controller of works in Kogi, Mr Jimoh Kajogbola, said this in an interview with the newsmen in Lokoja, on Thursday. The road had, on May 28, been closed from Obajana junction to facilitate the reconstruction of the road and the culverts washed away by flood in 2021.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kajogbola explained that the temporary opening of the road was necessitated by the challenges, occasioned by the diversion of routes, such as traffic logjams and kidnapping of motorists and commuters by criminal elements on that axis.

“The reconstruction work is about 85 per cent completed, as what is left is the laying of asphalt by the contractor.

“But, we have to temporarily reopen the road for motorists to avoid the problems being encountered on the diversion route such as traffic logjams and kidnapping of motorists and commuters by criminal elements on that axis.

“Our expectations are that when the contractor is ready to lay the asphalt, we shall again close it for only the period that it will be laid.

“The good thing about this new development is that vehicles will be able to move on the road, even immediately after the asphalt has been laid,” he said.