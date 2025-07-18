FG ranks Kogi govt top in mining regulation compliance

The Federal Government has ranked Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, as the most compliant governor in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

This recognition was given by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, during the Africa Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS).

Dr Alake lauded Governor Ododo for his commitment to regulatory compliance, institutional reforms, and responsible governance in the solid minerals industry.

He noted that such dedication is critical to achieving the Federal Government’s vision of transforming the mining sector into a key driver of Nigeria’s economic diversification.

“Kogi State has demonstrated an outstanding level of alignment with the Federal Government’s roadmap for the solid minerals sector. Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has shown what it means to lead with purpose and responsibility,” he said.

He added: “In an era where we are working to reposition the mining sector to attract sustainable investment, the kind of policy direction and governance we are seeing in Kogi State is not just commendable but exemplary. The state has not only complied with regulatory guidelines but has also positioned itself as a leading destination for mining-related investments and innovation.”

Governor Ododo, who was represented at the summit by the Kogi State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Engr Bashir Muhammad Abubakar, presented the state’s strategic outlook on mining development to stakeholders and participants at the high-level gathering of industry actors.

Engr Bashir explained that Kogi State remains at the forefront of Nigeria’s mining future, owing to its firm commitment to regulatory compliance, value addition, and an investor-friendly approach to resource development.

According to him, the state has created an enabling environment, backed by seamless regulatory processes, to promote ease of doing business within the solid minerals sector.

He noted that the launch of the “Mines to Market” initiative, a strategy designed to promote the local processing of raw materials to enhance value chains, create employment opportunities, and boost internally generated revenue.

“Our message is simple: Kogi State is the future of Nigeria. Nigeria is the future of Africa, and Africa is the future of the world. Therefore, Kogi State is the world’s future,” he noted.

The commissioner further expressed appreciation to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, for his transformative role in repositioning the mining sector.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the sustained support to Kogi State, particularly in the areas of mining development and infrastructure.

He noted that the administration of Governor Ododo is open to strategic partnerships, technology transfer, and capacity-building programmes aimed at accelerating sustainable growth in the sector.

Kogi State’s presentation received commendation from participants, who praised the state’s regulatory direction, commitment to sustainable mining practices, and readiness to welcome investors through transparent and efficient frameworks.

