The Federal Government has expressed concern over the escalating threat and violence against media professionals, emphasizing that the safety of journalists is severely endangered worldwide.

Mr David Andrew Adejo, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, raised these concerns in Abuja. He revealed that data from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) indicates that more than 700 journalists and media workers have been killed in the past decade.

He made these remarks at a workshop on the Impact of Safe Journalism and Gender Equality on Democratic Governance in Nigeria. The workshop was organized by the Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM-UNESCO) in collaboration with the UNESCO Regional Office in Abuja.

Representing the Permanent Secretary, Mr Adeoye Adeleye, the Director of the Educational Planning, Research, and Development Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, highlighted that impunity for crimes against the media has contributed to and perpetuated the cycle of violence, resulting in a lack of information and a detrimental effect on press freedom.

“I must mention that Nigeria’s media is indeed facing numerous challenges in fulfilling its role as the watchdog of society. Instances of gender inequality are also evident within the media industry, as female journalists continue to encounter significant barriers to safety, support, and career advancement,” stated Adejo.

According to him, this negative trend directly hampers the United Nations’ human rights-based efforts to promote peace, security, and sustainable development. He further emphasized that security concerns particularly impact women journalists, who face the dual burden of being attacked both for their profession and their gender.

While recognizing the critical role played by the Nigerian media in strengthening democratic principles and good governance in the country, the Permanent Secretary remarked that the media is the only institution capable of conducting regular checks and assessments of government activities and facilitating public discussion by providing a platform for airing public concerns and voices.

Mr Olagunju Idowu, the Secretary-General of the National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM-UNESCO), commended Nigerian journalists for being a beacon of light and projecting Nigeria’s image.

Mr Chris Isiguzo, the President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), expressed his concern over the cycle of violence against the media in the country, emphasizing that it obstructs the free flow of information. He stressed the necessity of creating an environment where journalists can carry out their duties without fear or intimidation. Isiguzo also highlighted the media’s crucial role as a pillar of the nation’s democracy by facilitating open dialogue, informing the public, and holding those in power accountable.

Nuhu Yachat, the Head of Communication and Information at the UNESCO Regional Office in Abuja, acknowledged that despite their role in holding the government accountable and amplifying the voices of marginalized groups, journalists face increasing challenges and threats, often risking their lives to report the truth.

“At its core, democracy thrives on the principles of inclusivity, transparency, and accountability. The safeguarding and nurturing of these principles depend on the free flow of information, a vibrant media landscape, and gender equality. Journalism plays a vital role in this process, serving as the foundation of democratic societies,” she emphasized.





