FG raises alarm over 16 Nigerian deaths linked to Addis Ababa transit

The Federal Government has raised the alarm over the deaths of 16 Nigerians reportedly linked to health complications associated with the high-altitude environment of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, warning travellers, particularly those with underlying medical conditions, to exercise caution when transiting through the city.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a travel advisory signed by its spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, said Nigeria’s Diplomatic Mission in Addis Ababa recorded the 16 deaths involving Nigerians transiting through the Ethiopian capital this year.

The advisory, with reference number MFA/PR/2026/297, explained that Addis Ababa is situated approximately 2,355 metres (7,726 feet) above sea level, where lower atmospheric pressure results in reduced oxygen availability.

According to the ministry, the high-altitude environment could pose increased health risks to people with certain pre-existing medical conditions, particularly cardiovascular and respiratory ailments.

It noted that although healthy individuals could generally adapt to reduced oxygen levels in high-altitude environments, those with underlying health conditions might experience complications under such circumstances.

The ministry consequently urged Nigerians whose medical conditions could be aggravated by high altitudes to exercise caution when planning journeys involving transit through Addis Ababa and seek appropriate medical guidance before travelling.

“In view of the foregoing, Nigerians with pre-existing health conditions that can be exacerbated by high-altitudes are strongly advised to exercise caution when planning journeys that involve transit through Addis Ababa,” the advisory stated.

The Federal Government, however, clarified that the advisory was not intended to discourage Nigerians from travelling to or transiting through Addis Ababa but to ensure that medically vulnerable travellers were adequately informed of the potential health risks and encouraged to take necessary precautions.

It stressed that the health, safety and wellbeing of Nigerians remained a priority, urging all travellers to make informed decisions, particularly where existing medical conditions could increase their vulnerability during journeys.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to providing timely information and guidance to Nigerians travelling abroad as part of its efforts to safeguard their welfare and promote their safety.