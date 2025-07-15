FG, Qatar Charity sign cooperation agreement on viable development

The Federal Government and Qatar Charity have agreed to collaborate on implementing humanitarian interventions, programmes and development initiatives that meet local needs.

Signed in Doha last week by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, on behalf of the federal government, and the Charity’s Chief Global Operations Officer, Mr Nawaf Abdullah Al-Hammadi, the agreement sets the framework for cooperation. It establishes a legal foundation for the continued operations of Qatar Charity as an international organisation in Nigeria.

It also ensures the provision of essential facilities for the ongoing work of the Charity’s office and the implementation of its humanitarian and development projects across various sectors.

Qatar Charity offers support in areas such as health, education, information technology, water, institutional capacity building, and the empowerment of local social networks and charitable organisations, in coordination with Nigerian government bodies.

According to the agreement, both parties will collaborate in the specified sectors and ensure that the Charity’s office in Nigeria receives the necessary support to carry out its humanitarian and development efforts effectively and efficiently.

Bagudu expressed his delight at the signing, stating it demonstrated the Charity’s genuine commitment to supporting humanitarian development efforts in Nigeria over the years through a wide range of projects in health, education, water, relief, and community empowerment.

“We greatly value this leading and effective role, which has left a significant mark on the lives of thousands of Nigerian families,” he said.

The minister said the federal government looked forward to the Charity continuing on this noble path and enhancing the scale and quality of its humanitarian interventions in Nigeria, contributing to a brighter future for Nigerian communities.

“This agreement reflects the depth of the brotherly relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the State of Qatar and paves the way for further cooperation in addressing shared humanitarian and development priorities,” Bagudu said.

The Charity’s Abdullah Al-Hammadi stated that the organisation was proud to continue its partnership with the federal government. “This agreement reflects our firm commitment to supporting sustainable development and humanitarian work in Nigeria. In the coming years, we aim to implement impactful and high-quality projects that make a real difference in people’s lives,” he said.

The agreement builds upon a three-year cooperation agreement signed in 2022, which was concluded this year.

Qatar Charity is one of the world’s largest humanitarian and development organisations, providing life-saving aid to those affected by conflicts, persecution, and natural disasters, while creating sustainable solutions for poverty through programmes in social welfare, water and sanitation, education, nutrition, and economic empowerment.

