FG puts presidential jet up for sale in Switzerland

The Federal Government has put Nigeria’s 20-year-old Boeing Business Jet (BBJ), formerly used for presidential travel, for sale in Switzerland following its replacement by a newly acquired Airbus A330.

According to public listings on Controller, a global marketplace for aircraft sales, the Boeing 737-700 BBJ, which was first acquired in 2005 during the Olusegun Obasanjo government, is presently undergoing inspections at AMAC Aerospace, Basel, Switzerland.

Under several Nigerian regimes, the plane had been the main presidential aeroplane.

The sale of the aircraft coincides with calls for increased transparency in the administration of the presidential air fleet and ongoing public scrutiny of government spending.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga previously defended the acquisition of the Airbus ACJ330-200, citing rising maintenance costs and reliability concerns associated with the older Boeing.

“The ageing BBJ had become increasingly expensive to maintain and had suffered a malfunction during a trip to Saudi Arabia,” Onanuga said in response to inquiries last year.

He also confirmed the Airbus was delivered in July 2024 and now functions as the official presidential jet.

The Boeing aircraft, built in 2005, has logged approximately 3,821 flight hours and 1,881 landings. It is configured to accommodate 33 passengers and eight crew members across a five-zone layout. Features include a private bedroom with an ensuite shower, VIP office, conference area, and business-class seating. The jet is equipped with Ka-band Wi-Fi, ADS-B Out, and FANS 1/A avionics.

The BBJ underwent partial interior refurbishment in July 2024. Inspections completed include C1-C2 checks, and the interior saw upgrades such as carpet replacement and full refurbishment of first-class seats. However, it is not covered by any engine maintenance programme. Both engines, CFM56-7BE models, remain “on condition,” meaning they operate outside guaranteed performance coverage.

The exact asking price for the aircraft has not been disclosed by either AMAC Aerospace or the Nigerian government.

Controversy surrounded the Airbus acquisition last year when reports indicated the government would spend over ₦150 billion on the new jet. Civil society groups and members of the public questioned the timing and cost amid widespread economic challenges.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

