The Federal Government has provided food relief to 37,000 vulnerable families in Borno State, aimed at cushioning the effect of high food costs.

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Zubaida Umar, presented 37,000 bags of assorted food commodities to Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in Maiduguri on Monday.

She explained that the food items were part of the Federal Government’s strategic reserve under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMoA&FS), including maize, millet, sorghum, and garri.

According to her, the Borno government received 594 metric tonnes of maize, 252 metric tonnes of millet, and 9,972 metric tonnes of sorghum (in 50kg bags).

Representing the NEMA Director-General, Borno NEMA Zonal Coordinator, Muhammad Aji, said the Federal Government will continue to complement the efforts of the Borno State Government in providing relief to vulnerable and poor people in the state.

Governor Zulum expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government for the support, promising to distribute the commodities judiciously.

“On behalf of the most vulnerable population of Borno, I appreciate the Federal Government for its continued support. I assure Mr. President, the Minister of Agriculture, and NEMA that the food will be distributed to the most vulnerable population, and no diversion will be found,”.

The Governor also commended the Federal Government for its ongoing support to strengthen the resilience of displaced populations in the state, in addition to food items.

“This intervention is a welcome relief to the vulnerable citizens of Borno State, demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting those in need.”

