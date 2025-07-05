FG proposes national veteran security initiative for retired military officers — NSA Ribadu

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said the Federal Government is proposing a National Veteran Security Initiative, aimed at formally integrating retired officers into key roles, including advisory, intelligence and community conflict resolution.

Ribadu announced this at the 50th Anniversary of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 18 Regular Course Alumni, at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess, Abuja.

“You are not just heroes of our past,” Ribadu told the veterans.

“You are strategic partners for today and tomorrow. Nigeria still needs your leadership, wisdom, and experience.”

The NSA urged retired military officers to return to active roles in national security, describing them as critical to the country’s stability.

Ribadu acknowledged significant progress in the fight against insecurity under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, but noted that the battle is far from over.

He revealed that since May 2023, security forces have rescued over 11,250 hostages from criminal groups while more than 124,000 terrorists and their families have surrendered to Nigerian troops. Military operations have also led to the elimination of 13,543 terrorists, the recovery of 11,118 weapons, and over 252,000 rounds of ammunition.

In the Northwest, notorious bandit leaders such as Ali Kachalla, Boderi, and Halilu Sububu have been neutralized, with more than 50 warlords and 70 of their deputies killed. Additionally, over 35 insurgents surrendered under the government’s non-kinetic peace initiative in Kaduna.

The NSA also highlighted successes in other regions. In the Niger Delta, oil production has increased from one million to 1.8 million barrels per day following the dismantling of nearly 2,000 illegal refineries and the recovery of stolen petroleum products worth over ₦3.5 billion.

In the Southeast, separatist violence has declined sharply, with police stations rebuilt and sit-at-home orders losing influence. On the digital front, Ribadu noted that several cybercrime networks financing terrorism and banditry have been dismantled, cutting off millions in illicit funds.

