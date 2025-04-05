FG proposes extension of NYSC to two years

The Federal Government has proposed a significant change to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, with the Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, calling for an extension of the scheme from one year to two years.

Alausa made the proposal on Friday during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, to his office in Abuja.

According to a statement posted on the NYSC’s official Facebook page, “The minister also advocated for the extension of national service from one to two years, with the expansion of NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training programme content for corps members.”

He also recommended deploying more graduate teachers to rural schools, stressing that this would help address the shortage of manpower in underserved areas.

The minister commended the NYSC management for its proactive digital reforms in the mobilisation process, especially efforts aimed at curbing certificate racketeering among foreign-trained graduates from West Africa.

Alausa further applauded the scheme for resolving the long-standing issue involving OND part-time graduates who hold full-time HND qualifications but were previously exempted from service.

He revealed that the Ministry is working to digitise the verification of foreign-trained graduates of Nigerian origin, adding that the collaboration between the Ministry and NYSC would be deepened to drive improvements in the education sector for national development.

“You have done so well as an organisation. Let NYSC give people more opportunities to become job creators that will meet the needs of the country,” he said.

This is coming a few days after the FG commenced the payment of N77,000 to corps members.

