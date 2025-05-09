FG promises to create 300 jobs through tech-based investments in Ogun

The Federal Government has pledged to create an additional 300 jobs through technology-based investments for youth in Ogun State.

This initiative is expected to further enhance technology initiatives and advancements in the state.

During a roundtable meeting with the Ogun Tech Community in Abeokuta, the Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, made this announcement.

Tijani highlighted that Ogun State has become a model for other states in digital economy by directing its investments toward emerging technology ecosystems.

However, the Minister urged stakeholders, particularly the Ogun Tech Community, to focus on developing tech solutions that support local business ideas.

He emphasized the importance of integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and drones into the education and agricultural sectors to revolutionize the state’s future. He also stated that the Federal Government would support any state, community, or group of entrepreneurs that embraces technology to expand the digital economy.

He revealed that the digital economy contributed about 16 to 18 percent to the nation’s economy.

Tijani said there are plans to increase the contribution to 21 percent in no distant time, adding that increasing the digital economy would provide windows of opportunities to young Nigerians.

“Digital economy already in Nigeria contributes anywhere between 16-18 percent to our GDP.

“The target of this administration is to take that to 21 percent and if we do that, it means we can create much more jobs. By creating more jobs, it means we can create more opportunities for the young ones,” the Minister said.

The President of Ogun Tech Community, Adekunle Durosimi lauded Governor Dapo Abiodun for creating a tech-friendly environment through the establishment of Ogun TechHub, saying the future of technology had been made by his administration and would be sustained by collective efforts.

He noted that Ogun TechHub has redirected the careers of many youths in the state, helping companies, Tech entrepreneurs and startups to grow, calling for more synergy between the government and Ogun Tech Community.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE