FG procures six operational vehicles to tackle insecurity along Abuja-Kaduna rail line

The Federal government has purchased six operational vehicles to help monitor activities along the Abuja-Kaduna rail line in order to forestall any bridge of security.

Speaking while handing over the vehicles to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani said “we are all aware of the security situation in the country as a whole but, the minister thought about supporting NRC on the security architecture of the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.

“Remember this is a project that has long being completed, commissioned and is operational, so this was a project for 2021, at least to improve the security apparatus tor the patrolling of that route and so, the ministry has to procure these vehicles to support NRC and the Nigeria Police working on that route to effectively police that route”.

She stated that “the security apparatus we have for most of the rail track has a number of components into it. we have the local people that are patrolling, the Civil Defence, the police corps of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, and we have locations where stations are, where we need the security men to be able to move from one location to the other in addition to the fact that we are also looking at surveillance applications and fibre optical equipment too but for the movement of the security, we need these vehicles.

“The vehicles are not meant to be plying on the rail tracks, it is to aid what the security agents are doing. If there is an emergency call, they will be able to move from point A to B and it may not necessarily be along the rail track. It is part of the things that they need to do to keep the place safe,” she stated.

Ajani said six Hilux vehicles were procured and it went through a proper procurement process.

On his part, the Managing Director of NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria said “this is to show that we have risen up to the challenges we are facing with insecurity and the minister has decided to buy us some vehicles to ease insecurities on the tracks, so that is why we are here today.

“What we are doing is the handing over of the six Hilux vehicles that can be used as patrol vehicles in aiding the security personnel in moving about and ensuring that the tracks are secured and guarded,” he stated.

