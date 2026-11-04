FG, private sector urged to support sustainable mortgage industry

The Federal Government and private sector have been urged to strengthen Nigeria’s mortgage industry to make homeownership more accessible to low- and middle-income earners.

Making the call in Lagos, real estate professional Akinwale Oluwole Adeniyi said mortgage financing was critical to addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit.

Adeniyi, an estate surveyor and valuer, said affordable housing delivery would remain difficult without a sustainable mortgage system that provides long-term financing at affordable interest rates.

He said housing was not only a basic human need but also a contributor to economic productivity, workers’ welfare and living standards.

Adeniyi said Nigeria continued to face housing delivery challenges because of the absence of an effective mortgage administration system. He noted that the high cost of housing was beyond the means of many low- and middle-income households, making mortgage financing essential to expanding access to decent homes.

Calling for single-digit interest rates, Adeniyi urged disciplined fiscal and monetary policies to stabilise the economy, control inflation and create conditions for lower mortgage rates.

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He also called for government intervention to improve liquidity in the mortgage industry through institutions such as the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) and Family Homes Funds (FHF).

He said such support should provide long-term funds at affordable rates and enable mortgage institutions to expand lending. However, he said private-sector mortgage banks should retain responsibility for underwriting mortgages.

Adeniyi also questioned the frequently cited estimate of Nigeria’s 28 million housing deficit, arguing that effective demand for homes could be lower. He said housing programmes should consider prospective buyers’ purchasing power and access to mortgage financing, not only the estimated shortfall.

He said government and the private sector must work together to build an efficient mortgage system, supported by economic stability and accessible credit, to expand homeownership and housing delivery.