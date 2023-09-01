The desire to boost road assets for the use of Nigerians across the country and the preference for concrete roads have been endorsed by an industry expert as a very good development by the Nigerian government for its people.

Managing Director, Zeberced Group, Adil Kurt, said this in Abuja at the public lecture titled “Assessing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Interventions of Effective Construction Companies in Nigeria: Perspective from Zeberced.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has since his assumption of office advanced the urgency for contractors to start making proposals for concrete roads to provide value for money and ensure the durability of the roads while they service Nigerians from one state to the next.

Adil said, “I support the call again. It depends on your budget and your priority for quality roads that will serve you for a longer time. The whole thing is about quality and value for money.

“The beauty of this is that it would expand job creation opportunities for Nigerians and expand government social responsibility to the people.

“We have concrete roads. When you look at the different types of roads, this depends on the area and the kind of soil you have.

“Concrete is more expensive, but its durability and quality are higher than regular asphalt roads. Generally, Concrete roads are being built in swampy and wet areas.

He challenged Nigerians, especially corporate entities, to be aware of their corporate social responsibility.

He said while the projects to be executed seem like a huge part of the organisation’s finances that could be used for other profitable ventures, expending the funds on corporate social responsibility stabilises the company within its host communities and promotes a safer business environment for operations.

He said, “From my experience, Zeberced Quarry is the only Quarry that exited allottees without any incident. We realised that a singular act of good faith has become our saving grace.

“Most successful exit of the locals from their lands after being duly compensated at that time, we paid over N50m Naira for compensations of Banana, cashew, and palm produce.





“It helped us; nobody had reason to come and say we did not do the right thing; we have their full cooperation, and we always come to their aid when they have any challenge.”

Kurt said corporate social responsibility contributes to key grassroots development, and organisations should deliberately engage the grassroots for this purpose.

