FG plans STI Expo to ensure Nigeria emerges top economy by 2030

The Federal Government has said, the purpose of the annual STI Expo was to ensure Nigeria emerges among top leading economies by 2030.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation(STI), Dr Adeleke Mamora said this at a critical stakeholders Interaction on STI to inaugurate the planning committee of the 2023 expo in Abuja.

Mamora said the Science, Technology and Innovation expo would help Nigeria accomplish much on the national, social and economic landscape.

Mamora disclosed that the 2023 STI Expo would be held from January 16 to January 20, 2023.

The theme of the expo is: “Actualising Effective Diversification of the Nigerian Economy through Science, Technology and Innovation”.

The Minister said the 2023 STI expo would be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari and would feature award ceremony, investors and researchers’ forum and technical sessions, among others.

The minister said that the event afforded an opportunity to examine lessons so far learnt, the impact created by STI expo and possible collaborations for sustainable development of Nigeria using STI.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Monisola Udoh in her remark said, the meeting would help chart economic growth and development adding that it would also bolster collaboration in the STI space as well as advance Nigeria’s economy.

Udoh who was represented by Director of Health, Biotechnology and Science(HBS) David Erabhahiemem said that private sector participation in advancement of STI was a priority.

Udoh maintained that government needed private sector and the academia to drive the economy as STI has the potential transform Nigeria as witnessed in developed nations.

“STI is integral route to sustainable and meaningful development of Nigeria. Nigeria has already taken the right step through STI”. She added.