FG partners IPADIS to reposition aviation in W/Africa

Nigeria’s Ministry of Aviation in conjunction with International Partners for Aviation Development, Innovation and Sustainability (iPADIS) is organizing a two-day high level ministerial meeting on Enhancing Air Transport Connectivity and Growth in West Africa.

The virtual/online ministerial meeting is for member states policy makers, air transport experts, aviation professionals and other stakeholders in the sub-region.

The high level ministerial Meeting with the theme: Enhancing Air Transport Connectivity and Growth in West Africa and scheduled for between Wednesday, 17th and Thursday, 18th March, 2021, is aimed at retooling and repositioning Aviation sector within the region to contend with present and future challenges.

Great numbers of participants expected to brainstorm at the event include: Ministers, Directors Generals and chief executive officers of aviation agencies, tourism, public health and border control sectors from Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and contracting States.

Others are heads of international and regional organizations, including International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), United Nation World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), World Health Organisation (WHO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), Airport Council International (ACI), African Union Commission (AUC), African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), Africa Airlines Association (AFRAA), African Air Traffic Management Organisation (ASECNA),Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Heads of civil society and media organisations, etc.

While the Founder and President of iPADIS, Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu will deliver keynote address, the first day of the event will focus on Pre-COVID challenges to air transport development in the West African region; challenges and risks that encumbered the development and implementation of solutions at national levels; current and future impacts of pandemic on air connectivity; strategies and sectorial synergies that are required for air transport growth; and adoption of conclusions and recommendations.

The second day of the meeting will be officially opened by Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika. Meanwhile, welcome and introduction will be done by Engr. Hassan Musa, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation.

Afterwards there will be Presentations, discussion of the report of the experts meeting and adoption of recommendations and conclusions towards Regional Action plan.