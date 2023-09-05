THE Oyo State government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, recently distributed palliatives to about 200 poultry farmers who were affected by the 2022 flood disaster.

Distributing the palliative to the beneficiaries at the National Cereal Research Institute, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said the state government recognises the impact of farmers and felt the loss caused by flood disaster last year.

He added that the palliative would not equate the loss, but it serves as a show of recognition of their importance in the state economic development.

According to Olasunkanmi: “I wish to commend the Poultry Association of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter for the crucial roles you played in the State and Nigeria at large in improving nutritional, economic growth and livelihood of people in our dear state.

“This palliative given today is nothing compared to your importance in our economic development, but it is done to show that the government recognises your impact and to give this as part of efforts of the Federal Government intervention through Oyo State government under the leadership of Mr Seyi Makinde.”

The commissioner revealed that the state government would soon partner with stakeholders and investors on the need to introduce egg power making factories.

This, according to him, would require standard quality egg production, enough quality per day as well as enhancing production of eggs throughout the year.

He, however, opined that the claim by the association that it has the highest poultry production in the country, has no authentic data for the state to work with.

He urged the association to always cooperate with staff of the state Ministry of Agriculture in providing accurate and authentic data, adding that this would enhance authentication of their members.

The commissioner, enjoined the beneficiaries to make adequate use of the palliative, promising that more is in the pipeline.

In her welcome address, the state coordinator for Federal Ministry of Agric and Food Security, Dr (Mrs) Florence Kakulu, said the post-disaster palliative was to cushion the effect of 2022 flood that ravaged the poultry farmers in the Oyo State, stressing that it was predicated on the government’s decision to mitigate the effects of the flood.





According to her, we on behalf of the Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security and Oyo State Government commiserate with our poultry farmers who may have lost their properties and chickens as a result of the ravages caused by the flood.

“The distribution of the palliative was part of the government’s effort to mitigate and cushion the effect that the ugly incident may have caused on our poultry farmers”, she said.

Commending the Oyo State Government in its various proactive efforts in enhancing farmer’s production and collaboration, Dr. Kakulu revealed that each of the participants would go home with 8 bags of poultry feed, crates and some cash for their logistics.

She therefore urged the association to always provide accurate data for the government to work with.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter (PAN), Elder Omidokun Oyekunle appreciated the government for providing succour to members in the state.

He urged the federal government to release grains from the Nation’s grain reserves to poultry farmers, saying their major challenge was non availability of maize.

He therefore pledged his Association’s readiness to support the government in eradicating famine in the state and the country at large.

Commending both governments for their support to the association, the beneficiaries Mr. Samson Feyisetan and Mrs. Bakare Rofiat, said the palliative was given in a time they needed it most considering the price of a bag of feed, adding that the palliative would relieve them in feeding their chickens.

