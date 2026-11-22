The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, has ordered an immediate investigation into the fatal boat mishap that occurred in Ukubie, near Oweikorogha Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Friday, November 20, 2026, claiming scores of lives.

Oyetola, in a statement released on Sunday, directed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the direct and remote causes of the incident and submit its findings to him.

He also instructed NIWA to work with relevant government agencies and the Bayelsa State Government to ensure a comprehensive, transparent and credible investigation.

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Describing the loss of lives as disturbing and unacceptable, the minister said the Federal Government would no longer tolerate avoidable safety lapses on the nation’s waterways.

Oyetola expressed concern that passengers involved in the tragedy reportedly did not wear life jackets, recalling that he visited Bayelsa State on May 2, 2025, to distribute 3,500 life jackets to water transport users as part of efforts to improve safety.

He also raised concerns over reports that there was no passenger manifest for the boat, stressing that proper passenger documentation was an essential safety requirement that must be strictly enforced.

“Safety lapses on our waterways are no longer acceptable. The Federal Government will not fold its arms and watch its citizens perish on the waterways. We must get to the root of this tragedy and ensure that those responsible for enforcing safety regulations do their jobs,” the minister said.

The minister further renewed his call on state governments to begin phasing out wooden boats and replace them with safer, more durable and better-equipped fiberglass or fibre-reinforced plastic vessels, particularly for passenger transportation.

“I have consistently advocated for State Governments to begin gradual phasing out of wooden boats and replace them with safer, more durable and better-equipped fiberglass or fibre-reinforced plastic vessels, particularly for passenger transportation,” he said.

Oyetola disclosed that he had spoken with the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, to express his condolences to the state government and families of those who died in the incident.

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved families, the minister described the loss as deeply painful, adding that the grief of those who lost loved ones was difficult to put into words.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families at this difficult time. We also sympathise with all those who have been affected by this tragedy and pray for strength, comfort and the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort for their families, while urging relevant stakeholders to work together to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.