FG orders investigation into WAEC exam incident in Delta

The Federal Government has ordered a thorough investigation into allegations that candidates sitting for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams in Asaba, Delta State, were compelled to write at night using torchlight due to delays.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, mandated the investigation following a viral video showing an inappropriate environment for the conduct of examinations at Unity Secondary School in Asaba.

Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, said in a statement on Saturday that the incident depicted in the video is totally unacceptable.

The statement read:

“The Ministry’s attention has been drawn to the conduct of an examination in an unconducive environment, as seen on social media, revealing inappropriate conditions for the exams at Unity Secondary School in Asaba, under the supervision of the Delta State Ministry of Education.

Under the leadership of Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, the Ministry affirms that the incident is entirely unacceptable and that every effort will be made to address it.

The Federal Ministry of Education is concerned about the incident and is working closely with the Delta State Government and WAEC to investigate the matter and take corrective action. The outcome of the investigation will be made public as necessary.

The Ministry remains committed to the effective deployment of infrastructure and the provision of a conducive learning environment to promote education nationwide, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the education sector,” she stated.

