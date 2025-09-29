MONEY MARKET

FG offers N200bn Bonds for subscription today

Chima Nwokoji
Bonds for subscription August Bond Auction DMO logo FGN savings Bond

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the opening of a fresh bond offer worth N200 billion for public subscription, beginning today, with settlement scheduled for Thursday, October 2, 2025.

According to details released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), the offer is split into two equal tranches: a N100 billion five-year tenor bond and another N100 billion seven-year tenor bond, both aimed at strengthening the domestic debt market and deepening investor participation.

The bonds are being issued in units of N1,000 per bond, with a minimum subscription level set at N5,000. This structure is designed to make the investment accessible to a wide pool of Nigerians, from retail investors to institutional players.

The DMO noted that the offer presents a reliable avenue for long-term investors to earn steady returns, while also supporting the government’s infrastructure and budgetary financing needs. “These bonds are backed by the full faith of the Federal Government and remain one of the safest investment vehicles available,” the Office stated.

Market analysts have described the offer as an attractive opportunity for Nigerians at home and abroad seeking secure investment options amid global economic uncertainties. A Lagos-based investment banker explained that subscribers will benefit from regular coupon payments throughout the tenor of the bonds, providing predictable income streams. “For investors looking at stability rather than speculation, this is the right time to buy in. You go dey chop coupon interest steady,” he remarked.

The DMO has also encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora to take advantage of the issuance. With increasing remittance flows into the country, experts believe participation by “abroad people” could help broaden the investor base and showcase confidence in Nigeria’s debt instruments. “It’s important for Nigerians abroad to show workings by subscribing to these bonds. Beyond personal returns, it signals trust in the economy,” an economist noted.

The bond offer continues the Federal Government’s strategy of using domestic borrowing to fund critical infrastructure projects while diversifying financing sources. Over the years, FGN bonds have remained a benchmark for the local capital market, providing risk-free instruments that guide pricing for other corporate issuances.

The DMO reiterated that interested investors can access the offer through authorised Primary Dealer Market Makers (PDMMs) and other licensed financial institutions nationwide.

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) London Stock Exchange Guaranty trust fund managers GTCO earnings halve as NIR declines, dividend holds at N1
Next Article CPPE on agriculture inflation decline shea nut exports Nigeria’s GDP may CPPE on Israeli-Iran War Trump’s policies may impact government revenue Expert warns FG against adoption of extreme Nigeria’s economy too fragile for fully deregulated CPPE faults FG's plan to service debt with N15trn in 2025 CPPE urges focus on agriculture, manufacturing to drive inclusive growth

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×