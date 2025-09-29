FG offers N200bn Bonds for subscription today

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the opening of a fresh bond offer worth N200 billion for public subscription, beginning today, with settlement scheduled for Thursday, October 2, 2025.

According to details released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), the offer is split into two equal tranches: a N100 billion five-year tenor bond and another N100 billion seven-year tenor bond, both aimed at strengthening the domestic debt market and deepening investor participation.

The bonds are being issued in units of N1,000 per bond, with a minimum subscription level set at N5,000. This structure is designed to make the investment accessible to a wide pool of Nigerians, from retail investors to institutional players.

The DMO noted that the offer presents a reliable avenue for long-term investors to earn steady returns, while also supporting the government’s infrastructure and budgetary financing needs. “These bonds are backed by the full faith of the Federal Government and remain one of the safest investment vehicles available,” the Office stated.

Market analysts have described the offer as an attractive opportunity for Nigerians at home and abroad seeking secure investment options amid global economic uncertainties. A Lagos-based investment banker explained that subscribers will benefit from regular coupon payments throughout the tenor of the bonds, providing predictable income streams. “For investors looking at stability rather than speculation, this is the right time to buy in. You go dey chop coupon interest steady,” he remarked.

The DMO has also encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora to take advantage of the issuance. With increasing remittance flows into the country, experts believe participation by “abroad people” could help broaden the investor base and showcase confidence in Nigeria’s debt instruments. “It’s important for Nigerians abroad to show workings by subscribing to these bonds. Beyond personal returns, it signals trust in the economy,” an economist noted.

The bond offer continues the Federal Government’s strategy of using domestic borrowing to fund critical infrastructure projects while diversifying financing sources. Over the years, FGN bonds have remained a benchmark for the local capital market, providing risk-free instruments that guide pricing for other corporate issuances.

The DMO reiterated that interested investors can access the offer through authorised Primary Dealer Market Makers (PDMMs) and other licensed financial institutions nationwide.

