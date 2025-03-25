FG, OECD deepen ties to harmonise data systems, attract investors

The Federal Government has expressed commitment to deepening economic ties with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) with a view to harmonising data systems in order to support reforms, attract investment, and create opportunities for the country’s youth.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed this Tuesday in his office in Abuja when a delegation from OECD led by Carlos Conde, Head of the Middle East and Africa Division, paid him a courtesy visit to strengthen economic cooperation and explore strategic partnerships.

In a statement, Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations said discussions focused on Nigeria’s economic priorities, including capital market development, regional integration, curbing illicit financial flows, sustainable finance, and investment in human capital.

He noted that the OECD highlighted its growing engagement in Africa through collaboration with the African Union, regional blocs, and direct country-level support.

Nigeria was identified as a key partner in West Africa, and also outlined its range of engagements, which include technical support in areas such as digitalisation, governance, and statistics.

Edun welcomed the collaboration and re-emphasised the need for harmonised data systems to support reforms, attract investment, and create opportunities for the country’s youth.

Manga highlighted that the collaboration between Nigeria and the OECD is expected to drive economic reforms, attract investment opportunities, and contribute to Nigeria’s sustainable development.

“Through this partnership, Nigeria aims to improve its business environment, increase access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises, and enhance its competitiveness in the global economy.

“By working together, Nigeria and the OECD can unlock new opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction, ultimately improving the lives of Nigerian citizens,” he stated.

