FG, Niger govt in collective fight against banditry ― Sani Bello 

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has said that measures have been put in place collectively by the Federal and state governments to decisively deal with anyone involved in the killing or kidnapping of innocent people.

Governor Sani Bello made the disclosure during an interactive session with Kogi State indigenes residents in Niger State at a forum organized by the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Smart Adeyemi at the Idris Legbo Kutiigi International Conference Centre , Minna.

He decried the current situation in the country, especially in the Northern region, compared to how it was before 1999.

The Governor who was optimistic of an end to insecurity in the state in particular and the country, warned the criminals to desist from their nefarious activities or be dealt with decisively.

“We will try to become a better state and nation, and all the insecurity will for sure be history one day. It is my prayer that bandits and kidnappers will see reasons to desist from their actions.

“However, they are running out of time and we cannot continue to give them time to repent. If they don’t repent, collectively, the Federal and state efforts have been established, and there will be no room for any mercy on anyone found killing or kidnapping innocent people, disallowing them from continuing with their ways of life. So the choice is theirs.

“I hope this nonsense will stop. I hope we will have a better environment. I have no doubt we will have a better country and a better Niger State,” the Governor said.

On the forthcoming general elections, Governor Sani Bello said there is no alternative party to APC.

He described the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a listening leader who cares for all, adding that he has personally engaged him and discovered that his health is intact and he desires to grow the economy, create wealth and improve the education sector among others.

He continued, “Tinubu can galvanize people with the capacity to help implement his plans for the country”.





Bello expressed confidence that the people will vote for APC candidates at all levels, assuring them that they will not regret it as the Party will continue to show commitment to ensure better days going forward.

The Governor commended Senator Adeyemi for his efforts and passion for good leadership, urging him to sustain the tempo.

Earlier, Senator Smart Adeyemi recounted the good old days in Minna his place of birth, saying his visit is a homecoming.

The Lawmaker explained that he came on “a one-man campaign team for Tinubu/Shetima”, and to empower Kogi indigenes residents in Niger State.

He described the combination of Tinubu and Shetima as the best for Nigeria considering the vast experience of Tinubu in wealth creation and Shetima in matters of security.

Senator Adeyemi said, “Tinubu is a detribalized person and a positive thinker who can create ideas as well as ensure resources are available to execute them”.

He said with Tinubu, “there will be economic and socio-economic emancipation of the people and Nigeria will move to a higher level”.

According to him, “Tinubu has great antecedents in wealth creation and that is the kind of leader Nigeria needs now, to create employment opportunities, improve the economy, and secure lives and property”.

He said, “the Presidential candidate of the PDP and former Vice President to Olusegun Obasanjo, Atiku Abubakar should apologize to Nigerians as the collective wealth of the nation was sold under his watch as the Privatization Chairman which he said gave birth to poverty and insecurity in Nigeria”.

“Atiku should apologize to Nigerians. Atiku, under his watch as Chairman of Privatization, supervised the sale of the collective wealth of the Nation, giving rise to poverty and insecurity in Nigeria. So, Atiku should first apologize to Nigerians for the way and manner he expended $16 billion for power holding and yet we don’t have power for 24 hours,” declared Adeyemi

On why he distributed the empowerment items to Kogi Indigenes, the Senator stated that it is part of his responsibility as a serving Senator to empower his people.

Adeyemi noted that he has done it in Kogi and Kwara States already and he intends to move around the North Central states on a one-man campaign team, educating the people on the need to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shetima as they are men of honour, capacity and the renewed hope for Nigeria.

The lawmaker commended the giant strides of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in Niger State

He said the Governor has done so well in the state to earn him a place at the National Assembly.

Senator Adeyemi said he is confident that the people will vote for APC at all levels.

In their separate remarks, the Cheif of Ebira people in Niger State, Chief Abdul Mas’ud, and the President of the Igala cultural association, Isiaka Usman appreciated Senator Adeyemi for his kind gesture and pledged their absolute support to the APC candidates.

A symbolic distribution of the items was made by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to beneficiaries.

Items distributed were cars, sewing machines, refrigerators, grinding machines, and cash.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE