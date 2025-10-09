FG, NESG chart course for inclusive growth, job creation

The Federal Government and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have renewed their commitment to ensuring that the gains from Nigeria’s recent macroeconomic reforms are translated into tangible improvements in citizens’ livelihoods through inclusive growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

This consensus was reached on Wednesdayat the closing session of the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #31) held in Abuja, which brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, as well as international development partners.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Finance and -Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said the summit achieved its objective of forging consensus on critical reforms under the themes of reform, resilience and results.

“Over the last three days, we have done exactly what this summit promised to do — forge consensus under the pillars of reform, resilience and results, particularly growth that creates jobs, increases incomes and reduces poverty,” Edun stated.

He said the Federal Government is determined to sustain macroeconomic stability while aligning national and sub-national strategies toward achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Edun noted that the summit’s deliberations underscored key priorities such as strengthening institutions, building infrastructure, unlocking investments, driving industrialisation, and advancing inclusion.

He added that the government would develop a unified implementation matrix aligned with sector-specific reforms, national development plans, and scalable sub-national models to ensure that policy outcomes are measurable and impactful.

“The reforms must translate to better living standards and lift Nigerians out of poverty. That is the overall goal of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Edun stressed.

The minister also highlighted ongoing fiscal and structural reforms, including tax system improvements, public asset optimisation, and the integration of digital and artificial intelligence tools into financial management to enhance efficiency and revenue generation.

On his part, Chairman of the NESG, Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf, said it was time for the government to build on the stabilised macroeconomic environment by implementing policies that directly improve the lives of Nigerians.

He also disclosed that the NESG will design a framework for amicably resolving industrial disputes, following Vice President Kashim Shettima’s call for the group’s intervention in the recent Dangote Refinery–PENGASSEN face-off.

The NESG Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tayo Aduloju, lauded the summit’s legacy of contributing to major national policy milestones, including the Petroleum Industry Act, telecommunications liberalisation, and tax reforms, among others.

Aduloju noted that these achievements are documented in the NESG’s “Green Book,” adding that the group remains committed to championing evidence-based policy advocacy that places the economy on a path of sustainable growth.

Edun concluded by reaffirming the government’s partnership with the NESG and other stakeholders to “sustain consensus, solve bottlenecks, crowd in private capital, and publish evidence-based results” ahead of the next economic summit.

“We leave not just with a communiqué, but with commitments and shared accountability to deliver,” he said.