FG, NEPZA, Dangote move to crash domestic prices of petroleum products

Federal government Committee on ‘One Stop-Shop’ on the sales of Crude in Naira, the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and Dangote Refinery & Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprises have agreed to meticulously midwife the presidential directive on crashing domestic prices of petroleum products to enhance national energy security, and promote economic growth.

While paying a courtesy visit to the Authority in Abuja, the Committee and Dangote agreed to synergise their commitments to reduce the prices of petroleum in Nigeria.

The Federal Government established the committee to facilitate one-stop-shop process aimed to streamline the sale of crude oil to local refineries, particularly the Dangote Refinery, by coordinating services from various regulatory, security, and other relevant agencies for smooth implementation.

Welcoming the Committee and Dangote to his office, The Managing Director of NEPZA, Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi, expressed confidence on the president’s vision in achieving full domestic sufficiency in petroleum products.

He stated that NEPZA was prepared to cooperate and collaborate with the Committee to achieve this mandate. Ogunyomi said “Interestingly, the Authority supervised the construction of the highly celebrated world class Dangote Refinery from the beginning to its inauguration, making it a success story for us.

“The mission for energy security is half achieved because the Dangote Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE is a registered Free Zone and as such continues to benefit from the scheme’s incentives.

According to a statement by Dr. Martins Odeh, the MD explained that since the federal government has put a lot to ensure the establishment of the refinery, “I believe the time has come for the entity to lead our drive for energy security,” the statement read.

The statement further said Ogunyemi noted that the refinery which had since commenced operation with the delivery of 480 vessels so far, was proudly linked to producing a wide range of crude types and gradually meeting the country’s domestic demand for petrol, diesel, kerosene aviation jet fuel, and for export.

He, therefore stated that the sale of crude in naira would obliterate the vulnerability of the local currency against the dollar in crude transaction within the country.

“Let me reiterate that the Free Trade Zone Scheme remains a key economic driver of our nation and so, we are happy that the Dangote Refinery is one of our shining stars that shall be used to drive this policy.

“This visit cannot be more strategic as it brings together key interest groups, stakeholders, and relevant sister agencies that constituted this committee to deliver a workable template that can guide this well-thought-out naira-for-crude swap transaction for the benefit of our nation’’he noted.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the Committee, Ms Maureen Ogbonna, described the committee’s task as one of the president’s key interventions to reposition the economy, stating that it was a matter of time for the country to move away from billing domestic crude sale in dollar.

She explained that the committee is already yielding the desired results following the display of political-will and the cooperation so far shown by stakeholders toward the policy.

“We are happy with this exceptional courtesy extended to us by Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi, the MD/CEO of NEPZA and his readiness to freely allow us access to the Dangote Refinery, being the only serviceable refinery in the country now.

“This collaboration will surely enable the Dangote Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE to lead the way,’’ Ms Ogbonna stated.

On his part, the representative of the Dangote Refinery & Petrochemicals, Engr. Akinsanya Mobolaji Mobolarin said that the Chairman/Founder of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote was always pleased to assist the country’s drive for development, industrialisation and economic growth.

Mobolarin, who is the General Manager Engineering/Strategic Services of the refinery, acknowledged the impetus and the growth the policy would attract to the economy if implemented successfully.

He stated that Dangote Refinery would be happy to help the country to achieve energy security.