FG, NCIA seal deal to transform Nigeria’s cassava industry

In a major step towards unlocking the full economic potential of cassava, the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) and the Nigeria Cassava Investment Accelerator (NCIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a robust cassava ecosystem in Nigeria.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the State House in Abuja, which coincided with World Cassava Day 2025, the Executive Secretary of NADF, Mohammed Ibrahim, described the partnership as a strategic move to reposition cassava as a transformational economic asset capable of driving inclusive growth, industrialisation, and export competitiveness.

“It is an honour and privilege to mark this year’s World Cassava Day by reaffirming Nigeria’s position as the world’s largest cassava producer — and more importantly, by reimagining what this crop can do for our economy.

“Cassava is not just a food crop; it is an engine for value addition, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings,” Ibrahim said.

Highlighting the versatility of cassava, he noted that the crop boasts over 50 derivatives, including high-quality flour, industrial starch, ethanol, glucose syrup, animal feed, and even biodegradable packaging, making it central to multiple industries.

Under the MoU, NADF and NCIA will collaborate to modernise Nigeria’s cassava value chain. Key areas of collaboration include sharing technical expertise, facilitating access to finance for smallholder farmers, hosting joint workshops, and building strong linkages between cassava producers, processors, and investors.

The NCIA, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and anchored by the Boston Consulting Group and Lagos Business School, aims to transform the cassava sector into a globally competitive industry through innovation and strategic investments.

The partnership builds on momentum from the recent Cassava Roundtable held in Ekiti State earlier this year and follows exploratory meetings between both organisations.

Together, they hope to tackle challenges that have long hindered the sector, including low productivity, inadequate processing capacity, and limited market integration.

“Developing the cassava value chain is an urgent priority for NADF. We are deploying targeted on-lending and backward integration products to scale processing infrastructure and help processors meet quality and volume demands,” the NADF Executive Secretary said.

He also added that the Fund has earmarked ₦2 billion to boost cassava production and is working with major players like Cavista Holdings and Agbeyewa Farms to attract more capital into the sector.

Ibrahim also commended young innovators participating in the Cassava Changemakers Pitch Competition, emphasising that the future of the cassava ecosystem depends on youth-driven ideas and climate-smart, gender-responsive financing models.

“Our goal is clear: Nigeria must not only lead in production but become the world’s most competitive processor and exporter of cassava-based products. This is how we grow GDP from the grassroots, empower women and youth, and solidify agriculture as the backbone of our economy,” he said.

He, however, urged stakeholders to move beyond talk and pilots, stressing the need for structural, long-term partnerships that reduce inefficiencies and build resilient market linkages.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE