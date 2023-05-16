The Federal government on Tuesday named the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Abuja Zonal office after the Late Otunba Olakunle Folarin, the former Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC).

Speaking at the Commissioning of the NIMASA office in Abuja, the Minister of Transportation, Maazu Sambo said the gesture is an appreciation of the great contributions of Otunba Folarin to the Maritime sector.

Samba explained that the contributions of Folarin gave birth to the development of the Maritime sector in the country.

in over 50 years in the maritime sector, the knowledge and ideas of Otunba shaped the industry to a progressive height. His time as the Chairman of NPCC bears witness.

During His time in the Council, quality advocacy, consultation and sensitization were used as a tool to offer advice both to government agencies and stakeholders in the industry.

Late Otunba Folarin was also the Managing Director, and CEO of Kenprima Technology and Kenprima Limited, a respected company in the Maritime sector.

While Commissioning the NIMASA Abuja office, Sambo stated that the Abuja Zonal Office serves as the nexus point between the NIMASA and the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the National Assembly, and all other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as critical stakeholders like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), amongst others.

‘The Abuja Zonal Office further oversees the operations of the NIMASA’s Lokaja Safety Base, thereby playing a pivotal role in delivering the Agency’s regulatory responsibilities on safety matters in our inland waterways.

“Therefore, due to the strategic role the Abuja Zonal Office plays, it became imperative to establish a permanent station as several limiting factors encumber the current office from the restrictive nature of operating from a rented property, limiting NIMASAs ability to restructure and modify the facility to meet exigencies necessary to increase productivity, to the long-term financial implications of paying exorbitant rents”.

The Minister further explained that “apart from the reduction of cost of governance, the New Abuja Zonal Office will serve as the centrepiece of government relations on matters with bilateral and Multilateral implications on International Trade and Cooperation, as such, enable the Agency to host Foreign Diplomats and other key Maritime Stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory, thereby helping the Agency speedily achieve its mandate especially when they need to reach out to the different arms of Government.

“All these factors have led to the acquisition of the New Abuja Zonal Office and serve as further proof of the growth in capacity of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency due to its deepened role in the economic development of Nigeria” he stated.





On his part, the Director General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh said workplace and working environment are crucial to every business enterprise, “Imagine you are in a rented place and the landlord asks you to park out every time when you have plenty to maintain a property and you can live in peace.

“So, our intention is to build a solid foundation for NIMASA. This office was established in 1987 and the Abuja office remains a cardinal office that interfaces with other agencies we don’t have an office environment, so the essence is to ensure that we maintain sanctity in terms of productivity to boost economic growth and development. This building will probably house the regional maritime bank” he noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…