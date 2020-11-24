FG must take care of poor Nigerians

The Presidency must at this point set up a system to cater for Nigerian poor masses. It is the song of every politician during campaigns that they will take good care of the masses. Nigeria is blessed with limitless resources and we have had brilliant leaders and citizens Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola and Alhaji Ahmadu Bello who focused their attention more on the poor.

These distinguished and well respected Nigerians of blessed memory used their good offices and assets to liberate the children of the poor and lift the masses out of abject poverty; we all loved them. The international community also has a great modicum of respect for them. What do the poor Nigerians want from the presidency now? The only thing that the Nigerian government can do at this critical time is to establish a system that will cater for the poor without bias or corruption.

Nigeria has over 150million poor people. The population of the poor supersedes that of the rich and the rate at which the poor are wallowing in abject poverty is very alarming. It is only the presidency that can do this.

We have many Nigerians who have nothing to eat and we are not asking our politicians to use their personal money to do this. The public fund must be used to take good care of the poor. President Muhammadu Buhari needs to do more. A Yoruba proverb says: Ti onje bakuro ninu ise, ise ti buse, that is, once you have food to eat, the pang of poverty is reduced.

Jimoh Mumin Esq.

Ibadan.

