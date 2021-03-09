FG must intervene in Kwara hijab crisis

IT is time for the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the lingering crisis of wearing hijab in schools because if the issue is not resolved to the satisfaction of all parties, the present peace will not last.

President Buhari is expected to send a delegation to Kwara state to ensure full resolution of the crisis of hijab between Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Kwara state government now before the issues leads to more serious challenges that will border of insecurity and religious crisis.

Wearing of hijab by our female children in Kwara state should not cause religious crisis in the state. Kwara is a peaceful state. The Federal government should call the state government to order because we don’t want to put the lives of students in danger. If the CAN says it doesn’t want any female students to wear hijab in its school, I think the government of Kwara state should listen to them and tell the female students not to wear it during school hours, they can use after school hours when they are not in uniform.

I am a Muslim and an Islamic scholar, this is a Christian School and we all know that it is not a Muslim school. We need peace in Kwara State, religion should not lead to fight.

Jimoh Mumin Esq. Ibadan.

