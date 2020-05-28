FG must give equal attention to Lassa fever and COVID-19 outbreaks —Experts

EXPERTS, in a new study, have warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is masking the deadlier Lassa fever epidemic in Nigeria, urging that prevention and control measures should be observed so as to avoid outbreak of any of the infections.

The experts, in a 2020 online study published in the Journal of Clinical Virology, added that for robust and effective containments of the two viruses, Nigeria needs to adequately equip its health centres with available, contemporary and functional diagnostic facilities and kits.

They decried the Federal Government’s, alongside the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), singular focus on the COVID-19 outbreak while neglecting the increasing cases of Lassa fever, a disease with a higher fatality across the country.

According to them, the simultaneously increasing cases of COVID-19 and Lassa fever infections across Nigeria would be catastrophic unless infection prevention and control measures towards both outbreaks are given similar attention.

They advised that urgent public health enlightenment campaigns to stem wild misconceptions regarding COVID-19 and Lassa fever across Nigeria are needed.

According to them, “Like with COVID-19, Nigeria has been battling with Lassa fever (LF), a more severe, zoonotic and viral haemorrhagic fever caused by Lassa virus. Currently, Nigeria has recorded 4,622 suspected cases of Lassa fever with 991 confirmed cases and 191 deaths as of May 8, 2020. These cases spread across 128 local government areas of 27 states with the case fatality ratio (CFR) of 19.3 per cent.

“Nigeria’s healthcare system has inadequately managed the recurring Lassa fever outbreaks in previous years with grossly inadequate diagnostic kits and referral centres, high mortality involving health professionals and poor surveillance and management.

“Since the management of COVID-19 and Lassa fever cases in Nigeria demands shared clinical and laboratory facilities, confronting COVID-19 and Lassa fever simultaneously will add severe diagnostic difficulties to the poor and inadequate facilities available.

“Although a majority of Lassa fever infected persons are asymptomatic, severe cases are characterised by febrile illness associated with severe diarrhea, hemorrhage (bleeding) and multiple organ dysfunction with patients in dire need of healthcare facilities alongside COVID-19 patients.

“Most importantly, although no cases of COVID-19 and Lassa fever co-infection have been reported among patients, the possibility of such occurrence cannot be precluded.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story

China Tells US To Stop Wasting Time In Coronavirus Battle

The US should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese Government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-US ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus… Read full story

The Continued Harassment Of Essential Workers

NOT a few Nigerians were miffed by the reports of arbitrary arrests and continued harassment of essential workers by the police immediately after the recent extension by the Federal Government of the partial lockdown and curfew imposed across the country to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Initially,many thought that the police operatives were at it again, acting outside their briefs for pecuniary gain… Read full story

Subsidy Removal: Those Who Can’t Fix Refineries Should Give Way ― NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that the Federal Government should not talk about; or contemplate fuel price increase; even as it stated that subsidy is a cover-up for inefficiency and corrupt in the system. The NLC gave this position, as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association… Read full story

The Looming Fiscal Crisis And The Wisdom Of Awolowo

In terms of financial wizardry and sheer genius in economic statecraft, the only master I bow to is the legendary sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. I believe he was an extraordinary statesman and an economic genius to boot. Former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon once observed: “If you know of a man greater… Read full story

COVID-19: Curfew Now 8pm To 5am In Oyo

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, on Sunday, relaxed the existing curfew imposed on the state in respect of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic to between 8 pm and 5 am. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the decision was reached at the… Read full story

Adeboye Speaks On How Coronavirus Will End, Urges Nigerians Not To Panic

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on Sunday said only a big miracle would make the deadly coronavirus pandemic leave the world completely. Pastor Adeboye stated this on Sunday during a live broadcast to his members on Dove… Read full story

Southeast Governors Meet In Enugu, Explain Delay In Implementation Of Zonal Security Outfit

GOVERNORS of the Southeast geo-political zone on Sunday explained why they are foot-dragging on the commencement of their zonal security outfit, saying that the Inspector-General of Police is not keeping with the agreement they reached with him… Read full story

No Rift Between Makinde And I ― Oyo Deputy Governor

Contrary to speculation of a cold war between him and his boss, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Raufu Olaniyan, has said there is no rift whatsoever. Olaniyan described the relationship between him and Governor Seyi Makinde as “robust and cordial… Read full story

Buhari Tasks Farmers On Massive Food Production, Says ‘No Money For Food Importation’

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged Nigerian farmers on the need to embark on massive productive agricultural activities this farming season as Nigeria has no money for food importation. The president gave the challenge shortly after observing this year’s Eid prayer alongside members of… Read full story